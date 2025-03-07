What is the Baller League? How to watch as TV deal secured for league with KSI, Luis Figo and Micah Richards as managers
A football league started two years ago by German footballing legends Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski, the league features a number of former footballers and social media stars.
Now, ahead of the start of the UK version of the league, a TV deal has been secured that will allow fans to watch all the action unfolding. It has been confirmed that the Baller League has agreed a one-year broadcasting deal with Sky Sports and NowTV, with the inaugural UK campaign taking place every Monday night at the Copper Box Arena in London.
To confirm the teams, a draft will be held on Monday, March 10, where managers such as Micah Richards, John Terry, Miniminter and AngryGinge will select their players. Matches will then begin two weeks later.
Co-founder Felix Starck said: “Sport is no longer as easy as just saying 'look, we're here now, come and watch us.' That's just not how sport works any more.
“It needs to be exciting, and it needs to be authentic. Those are the two words that we always use at Baller League."
The format will be six-a-side game with 15 minute halves. Twelve teams will take part in the league, with the top four advancing to the playoffs in May.
British YouTube creator and Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI has been unveiled as the president of the UK league, with streamer IShowSpeed confirmed as his American counterpart. It has not yet been confirmed which Sky Sports channel the matches will be broadcast on.
Here are the teams taking part in the UK league - and which managers will be on the touchline:
Trebol FC - Luis Figo
Deportrio FC - Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards
26ers FC - John Terry
N5 FC - Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann and Freddie Ljungberg
VZN FC - Tbjzl
SDS FC - Sharky
Yanited FC - AngryGinge
M7 FC - MiniminterSantan FC - Dave
FC Rules the World - Clint 419
