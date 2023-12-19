Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh: release date on ITV for Christmas special paying tribute to Dame Edna Everage
Barry Humphries, who was best known for portraying Dame Edna Everage passed away in April 2023
ITV will pay tribute to Barry Humphries this Christmas in a special documentary honouring the career of the late entertainer. Humphries who was best known for his characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson passed away in April 2023 at the age of 89.
The Christmas special will explore his upbringing in Australia, influences for his beloved characters, classic moments from his career and heartfelt tributes from fans and friends alike including Sharon Osbourne, Jonathan Ross, Nick Cave, Jason Donovan, Joan Bakewell and Dara Ó Briain.
Humphries was honoured last week in a state memorial service in Sydney, with King Charles III paying tribute to the beloved comic. Here's everything you need to know about the Barry Humphries tribute on ITV this Christmas, what it will be about and how you can watch it.
What is Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh about?
Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh is a Christmas special documentary from ITV that pays tribute to the late entertainer and comedian following his death in April 2023. It will relive classic moments from his career including his beloved characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, as well as gems from his many interviews that span decades.
ITV have said that the documentary "aims to offer an intimate, personal and honest look back at the life and work of one of the funniest and most iconic performers of our times." They continue: "Adored by millions, but perhaps known by few, Barry constantly shifted the lines between where the characters ended and his own personality began, making it a challenge for interviewers to get under the skin of the man himself."
As well as showcasing his career, there will be tributes from friends and fans including Sharon Osbourne, Jonathan Ross, Nick Cave, Jason Donovan, Joan Bakewell, Dara Ó Briain, Lord Jeffrey Archer and more.
When can I watch Barry Humphries tribute on ITV?
Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh will be available to watch on ITV1 on Christmas Day (December 25) at 10pm. The Christmas special documentary will play tribute to the late comedian's life and career.
Did Barry Humphries have a state funeral?
Humphries had a state memorial service at the Sydney Opera House in Australia on Friday December 15. The event celebrated the life of the late entertainer, honouring his career that spanned seven decades. The memorial service was hosted by Australian TV presenter Richard Wilkins with tributes including a message from King Charles III, Sir Elton John, Jimmy Carr and Rob Brydon being paid to the late performer.
