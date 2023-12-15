King Charles was a close friend of the late Sir Barry Humphries and sends tribute to a state memorial service for him in Australia

King Charles, the then Prince Charles with the late Sir Barry Humphries. King Charles sent a tribute message to his memorial service in Australia. Photograph by Getty

King Charles who was a close friend to the late entertainer Sir Barry Humphries and reportedly called him hours before he died, sent a tribute message for his state memorial service which was held at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. The service was hosted by Australian television presenter Richard Wilkins and it was Australia’s minister for the arts Tony Burke that read out the message from the King.

King Charles’s message said: “I suspect that all those who appeared on stage or TV with Barry’s Dame Edna, or who found her appearing at the back of the royal box will have shared that unique sensation where fear and fun combine.

“Those who tried to stand on their dignity soon lost their footing. Those who wondered whether Australia’s housewife superstar might this time just go too far were always proved right. No-one was safe.

“Barry Humphries, through his creations, poked and prodded us, exposed pretensions, punctured pomposity, surfaced insecurities, but most of all (helped us) laugh at ourselves.” The King’s tribute message ended with the following words, “Like so many, I have been deeply saddened by his passing. Life really won’t be the same without him. May our gladioli bloom in celebration of his memory.”

Sir Elton John paid tribute via video and said not only was the late Sir Barry Humphries was both “one of the funniest people in the world.” but also “I will miss him so much because… like Robin Williams, like Billy Connolly, he was a raconteur of incredible, incredible importance.”

What was the cause of Sir Barry Humphries’ death?

Sir Barry Humphries passed away on 22 April, 2023 at the age of 89 years old following complications from hip surgery at St Vincent’s Hospital in Darlinghurst in Sydney, Australia. A private funeral took place for Sir Bary Humphries at the Bowral estate in the NSW Southern Highlands, the estate of his friend and artist Tim Storrier.

Who was Sir Barry Humphries married to?

Elizabeth Spender, was the fourth wife of Barry Humphries. Known as Lizzie, Elizabeth is the daughter of concert pianist Natasha Spender and Sir Stephen Spender, a poet, novelist and essayist. The couple married in 1990 after reportedly first meeting at a party at the Groucho club in 1988.

Did Barry Humphries have children?