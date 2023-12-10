The King’s formal Christmas card photo choice stands in stark contrast to the relaxed family shot chosen by William and Kate.

King chooses coronation Christmas card but family photo for William and Kate. Picture: Credit: Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand/PA/PA Wire - inset Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The King and Queen have opted for a formal coronation day photograph for their Christmas cards this year, in stark contrast to the image chosen for William and Kate. The picture, taken at Buckingham Palace, shows Charles and Camilla in the palace throne room following the coronation

The picture chosen for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ card however is a much more casual affair, with the monochrome image depicting a relaxed, family group photo. All five members of the family are present, wearing plain white shirts, open at the neck, with Princess Charlotte seated with her parents and siblings gathered around the chair.

The King and Queen’s card features a picture taken by photographer Hugo Burnand who captured the couple standing side by side, with Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla wearing Queen Mary’s Crown.

The King is also pictured wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of state. Made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, the robe was worn by King George VI in 1937.

The Queen is wearing her robe of state made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. She also wears her coronation dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The image – taken on the day of the coronation, May 6 2023 – has been selected for the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became King. Their first card in 2022 featured a photo of the royals taken at the Braemar Games in Scotland just a few days before Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle.

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Windsor earlier this year. The family photo was captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Josh Shinner whose previous sitters include Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.