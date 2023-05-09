An eyecare expert has urged people to get their eyes tested regularly as some people notice something a little unusual about Charles’ coronation photos

To mark the occasion, a special three-day bank holiday weekend was called to allow people to celebrate and, as those celebrations came to an end, the official coronation portraits of our new King and Queen and the royal family were released by the palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The King was pictured sitting on a Throne Chair in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace by photographer Hugo Burnand in his full regalia. He was wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate. Camilla was wearing Queen Mary’s Crown, with the train of her lengthy embroidered Robe of Estate spread in front of her.

But, it wasn’t the opulent outfits that captured some people’s attention when looking at the photos. Some have commented that one of Charles’ eyes looks different to the other. The King’s left eye, which appears to be the right eye when looking at the photo), appears to be smaller and duller than the other. NationalWorld has spoken to an optometrist to explain why this may be.

Bhavin Shah, a multi-award-winning, global pioneer in eyecare and founder of Central Vision Opticians, from London, said that any potential differences in His Majesty’s eyes is not 100% clear on the photos, and that any difference which does exist is subtle. He added: “There are several different reasons why one eye would be different to the other, but it’s impossible for me to give a definitive answer without having examined His Majesty.”

The official coronation portrait of King Charles III. Credit: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023.

He said the most likely cause could be that one eyelid is lower than the other, which is a condition called ptosis also commonly known as drooping eyelid. This can happen to anyone, but is most common in people who are older as it can occur during the natural ageing process. His Majesty is now aged 74 so this is perfectly possible. The condition may unfortunately cause some vision loss, but is harmless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah also said that any difference in eyes may be anatomical and that it may simply be that King Charles was born like that, but it is only noticeable at certain times or from certain angles or in specific lights and so on. It is also possible that a difference in the appearance of the eyes could be caused by eyelid surgery, although in the case of King Charles there is no information to suggest that he has had any kind of procedure.

Another possible explanation, according to Shah, is that at the time the photos were taken one of the King’s eyes could be slightly swollen because of allergies, dryness, an infection or a blocked gland. He added: “There may also be some less common causes, such as having one eye that turns in or out, or there could be a serious health problem in one eye - but this is just speculation.”