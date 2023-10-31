Elton John has worked with TikTok to release five special filters which mean fans can adopt some of his iconic looks from throughout his six decade long career

Elton John has released five TikTok filters to celebrate his career including glasses and outfits. Photo by TikTok/Elton John.

Elton John may have said Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, but he's said hello to five new Elton John themed TikTok filters which his fans can use to celebrate his career and also embody the Rocket Man.

This summer saw the legendary singer perform for one of the final times in one of the most watched and celebrated Pyramid Stage performances of all time at Glastonbury. Now, the TikTok community can re-live that historic moment on the platform.

Elton John's influence on the music industry and his unparalleled fashion sense have left an signature mark on pop culture. The AR filters, which are available for users of the platform to use now, will transport users into the world of the international superstar - and make themselves look just like him.

They can recreate some of his most memorable and iconic looks from his illustrious career, which spanned six decades. Using the filters, fans can adopt some of Elton John's legendary looks over his career, replicating his iconic sunglasses and flamboyant stage outfits.

The man himself officially announced the filters on his TikTok, running through each iconic look, from the shimmering sequins of the "Rocket Man" era, the 1970s lime green Hollywood Walk of Fame suit and the iconic sequin Dodgers cap, through to the gold rimmed glasses from his latest Farewell Tour.

Elton John is adored by the TikTok community, having teased last year's collaboration with Britney Spears 'Hold Me Closer', exclusively on the platform, which now has a staggering 108,700 video creations. In recent months, his song Goodbye Yellow Brick Road has also been trending on TikTok as the community use the song to celebrate his incredible career, with the sound racking up over 130million views on the platform.

In his video, Elton addressed his fans and said: "Hope you enjoy and I can't wait to see you in these Rocket Man looks". He captioned his video: "Bring a blast of the Rocket Man to your feed with my new TikTok filter! Thank you @TikTok for celebrating five looks inspired by the career-defining moments in my life, from the star-shaped glasses of my Hollywood Walk of Fame outfit to the bold gold frames from my Farewell Tour."

Fans have been reacting with joy to the filter. One said: "loving the filter Sir Elton John". Another simply said "Elton slays again." One fan quipped: "He looks just like Elton John with those filters" and another joked: "You sound just like Sir Elton John".