BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal were caught off-guard this morning amid an on-air blunder.

The presenting duo were caught getting camera-ready during a preview aired at 5.56am for the flagship early morning news programme. Stayt was seen adjusting his clothing, while a hairdresser was tending to Gopal’s hair as cameras mistakenly panned to the pair.

Stayt greeted viewers as he attempted to brush over the sudden start to the preview. Social media user quickly pointed out the gaffe, with one saying on X (formerly Twitter): "Chaos @BBCBreakfast as they cut early to the studio and @luxmy_g presents the headlines while having her hair done! Great professionalism." However, when camera opened on the show itself at 6am, both Stayt and Gopal were ready for the cameras. Another viewer added: “A little glitch gives us an insight to last-minute preps for #BBCBreakfast.”

While Stayt usually presents the popular early morning alongside long-time presenting partner Naga Munchetty, however the host has been missing from the famous sofa this week. Gopal, who regularly appears on the show, took her place, with fans welcoming her joining the show.

One person said: "Great to see Luxmy this morning on the breakfast sofa.”