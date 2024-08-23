BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal caught off-guard during early morning on-air blunder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The presenting duo were caught getting camera-ready during a preview aired at 5.56am for the flagship early morning news programme. Stayt was seen adjusting his clothing, while a hairdresser was tending to Gopal’s hair as cameras mistakenly panned to the pair.
Stayt greeted viewers as he attempted to brush over the sudden start to the preview. Social media user quickly pointed out the gaffe, with one saying on X (formerly Twitter): "Chaos @BBCBreakfast as they cut early to the studio and @luxmy_g presents the headlines while having her hair done! Great professionalism." However, when camera opened on the show itself at 6am, both Stayt and Gopal were ready for the cameras. Another viewer added: “A little glitch gives us an insight to last-minute preps for #BBCBreakfast.”
While Stayt usually presents the popular early morning alongside long-time presenting partner Naga Munchetty, however the host has been missing from the famous sofa this week. Gopal, who regularly appears on the show, took her place, with fans welcoming her joining the show.
One person said: "Great to see Luxmy this morning on the breakfast sofa.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.