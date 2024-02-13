Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC iPlayer user are being warned over changes to the popular catch-up television service.

The streaming site, which carries all BBC video content, will no longer allow downloads of programmes or films on desktop or PC. The feature has been popular with traditional PC users of the site for years.

The download option offers viewers the chance to save an episode, series or film offline to be watched without an internet connection. It's often a popular choice for those embarking on long journeys or in places where internet connection is poor.

However, programmes will only be available for download on mobile devices from March 11, the BBC has confirmed. Existing downloads already on PCs can be watched until early April.

A statement from the organisation said: "We have started the process of closing the Desktop Downloads App. Downloading programmes from a computer or laptop will no longer be available from Monday, March 11 but you can still watch your existing downloads until Monday 8 April 2024. You can also still download your favourite programmes on your mobile device, and add programmes to your Watchlist to return later."