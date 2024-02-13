Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those looking for a new movie to watch this Valentine’s Day 2024, and believe us at NationalWorld when we tell you there is a lot of Valentine’s Day programming this year, you might wish to press the “Netflix” button on your Smart TV remote tomorrow morning. While opening all those Valentine’s Day cards, of course.

“Players” arrives on the streaming giant, bringing together “Jane The Virgin” actress Gina Rodriguez and “New Girl” actor Damon Wayans Jr. as the titular “players” of the film - two friends who come up with more elaborate ways for the pair to engage in one night stands, until matters of the heart start to override the most lustful nature of one of the characters.

Given the plot points of “Players,” could Sie be venturing further into “genre film” territory once again with a rom-com akin to those of the early millennia based on the notion that “there is no such thing really as a friend with a benefit” (like the movie of the same name or “No Strings Attached”)?

What is “Players” about?

“New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up “plays” with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play.”

“When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.”

Who stars in “Players”?

Netflix has listed the following performers cast in lead roles in “Players”:

Gina Rodriguez - Mack

Damon Wayans Jr. - Adam

Tom Ellis - Nick

Joel Courtney - Little

Liza Koshy - Ashley

Augustus Prew - Brannagan

When is “Players” released on Netflix?