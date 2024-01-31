Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC have released details regarding their next groundbreaking factual series, set to air on BBC Two and arrive on the BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards. “Human” is set to be a five-part, 60-minute exploration into humanity’s evolution, tracking our journey from hominin to becoming (at present) the most dominant form of life on earth.

Produced in conjunction with BBC Studios Science Unit and US network PBS, paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi will host the show which the BBC cite as “a blend of archaeology, travelogue, and reconstruction to unravel the tale of our transformation into modern humans.”

Around 250,000 years ago, Homosapiens came into existence in Africa alongside six other hominin species. Today, we are the dominant species on the planet and the only surviving human species. However, 98% of our history lacks a written record. However recent advancements in DNA technology and the discovery of fascinating fossil evidence have enabled us to narrate this remarkable story with unparalleled detail.

The host will embark on a global journey, retracing the steps of our ancient ancestors, and delving into internationally significant archaeological sites. Along the way, she engages with experts who assist in unveiling the secrets of our profound historical past.

Speaking to the BBC about her involvement Al-Shamahi expressed her enthusiasm for the project, noting the recent revolutionary discoveries in ancient DNA that have led to the identification of multiple new human species. ““In the last few years there has been an ancient DNA revolution and multiple new species of human have been discovered. So this really is the perfect time to be making this series. I’m particularly excited to put the human back into human evolution. This is our story and it’s a remarkable one.”

Who is Ella Al-Shamahi?

Ella Al-Shamahi holds a Ph.D. in Biological Anthropology from the University College London (UCL). Her academic background reflects her expertise in the study of human evolution and she has actively participated in fieldwork and research related to human evolution. Her work involves exploring archaeological sites and analyzing fossil evidence to contribute to our understanding of the history of Homo sapiens and other hominin species.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Ella is renowned for her efforts in science communication. She has appeared in various documentaries and television programs, sharing her insights on topics related to archaeology, anthropology, and human evolution. Ella Al-Shamahi has presented and contributed to several television programs, making science more accessible to the general public. As a science communicator, Ella actively engages with the public through talks, presentations, and social media. evolution.

Ella has also been an advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the field of science. Her work and public presence contribute to breaking stereotypes and encouraging a more diverse representation in scientific disciplines.