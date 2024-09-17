Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC show The Scotts ran from 2020 to 2023 and was created by Robert Florence and Iain Connell who played brothers Vincent and Henry Scott.

BBC show The Scotts was described as a “Scottish comedy shadowing a typical family and their chaotic life. They say blood is thicker than water-and no one is thicker than The Scotts.”

According to reports, The Scotts has now been axed. It is believed that a fourth series was in development, but production has now been stopped. Robert Florence took to X to explain that fans of the series could still watch it on BBCiPlayer and said: “I loved doing this show. It’s nice that you can catch it all from start to finish whenever you like. Plot is a bit patchy, still finding our feet. Gets better as it goes. Amazing cast made all the difference. It was fun!”

Fans were quick to react to the news and one said: “It’s brilliant and perfectly cast. Any plans for any more?” whilst another one said: “The Scotts NEEDS a series 4, best Scottish sitcom since Still Game. The pilot episode is one of my favourites, was delighted when it got added to the iplayer.”

Judging by the reaction on X, it would seem that many are not happy with the decision that the show is not continuing. Another fan said: “Sad it’s finished, was really looking forward to Collette’s wedding. That would have been hilarious.”

Other actors who starred in The Scotts included Sharon Young, Shauna MacDonald, Taylor Stewart, Lee Greig, Amy Leith, Barbara Rafferty and stand-up Jamie MacDonald.