BBC’s The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show has reportedly been axed after two series
In the show, the married couple invite another celebrity couple to talk to them about their relationship. An insider told The Sun that “The BBC absolutely love Chris and Rosie, they’re a hilariously entertaining duo, but most importantly, real.
“They want to continue producing The Chris and Rosie Ramsey show for audiences but due to schedule clashes they can’t make it work right now.
“While the show has been paused for now, behind-the-scenes, the BBC are continuing to look at ways the show can continue with Avalon (the show’s production company.”
Celebrity couples who appeared on The Chris & Rosie Ramsey show included Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’s Fred Sirieix and his fiancée Fruitcake as well as Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horward and his fiancé Jonathan Myring.
Chris and Rosie Ramsey are both from South Shields, and are parents to two boys, Robin and Rafe. They launched their podcast in 2019 and it quickly went into the iTunes Top 10.
When they appeared with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, they talked about the return of their show and Chris Ramsey said that “I am so lucky that this is my job and I get to laugh at these wonderful people,” (he was talking about Jack Whitehall and his father appearing on the show).
Rosie and Chris Ramsey met as teenagers, but it wasn’t until they got chatting at a local nightclub in 2012 that romance became on the cards. At the time, Chris was working on his stand-up career, whilst Rosie was a singer in a girl group. She had also worked as a DJ, toured in cabaret and been a Pontins Bluecoat.
