BBC presenter Owain Wyn Evans has revealed that he has undergone emergency surgery and will be off air while he recovers.

The Homes Under The Hammer star took to Instagram to update his followers and fans, posting a selfie from his hospital bed. He said in the caption of the post: “Turns out I had some dodgy polyps in the old gallbladder, so out it came. All fine now.”

Owain, 41, also praised the “amazing” NHS in his post, adding: “We’re lucky to have the NHS, it’s helped my family so much over the years with ongoing cancer care for my father and MS for my mother, as well as quite literally saving [partner] Arran’s life when he was a child. Thank goodness we have it.”

His comments were flooded with messages of support from fellow BBC stars. Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox said: “Only you could rock a hospital gown off one shoulder, asymmetrical is huge this autumn xxx sending you love for a speedy recovery.”

Presenter Gaby Roslin said: “Sending huge love and get well soon lovely.” Meanwhile, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies added: “Oh get well! Much love.”

Owain, who also hosts BBC Radio 2’s early breakfast show and appears freuwentl on The One Show, also revealed that he would be taking time off work to recover, saying: “I’m off work for a bit recovering - being cared for by Nurse Franny and Dr Arran (who despite not being a medical doctor is doing a good job).”

The TV star became a household name during the Covid pandemic, when a video of him drumming long to a the BBC News theme tune went viral on social media. He went on to raised £2m for Children In Need with a 24-hr drumathon.

He joined Homes Under The Hammer in 2024, having previously become an up-and-coming name for the BBC after joining BBC Radio Cymru in 2012 and making the jump to Radio 2 in 2023.