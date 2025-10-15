‘Slow burn’ sitcom Spent has been spent at the BBC as the broadcaster axed the show after just one series on air.

The comedy series, created by and starring comedian Michelle De Swarte, will not be returning to screens for a second series according to new reports in The Sun.

A source told the newspaper: “The culling just shows how brutal comedy is right now. There’s no time for slow burners, each series has to be a hit straight away or it’s in big trouble.

“Spent got some mixed reviews and many critics thought it had promise, but the Beeb clearly sided with those who felt it was fairly drab.”

Spent was a six-part semi-autobiographical story based on De Swarte’s experiences in the modelling industry and her life after her career fell through. The show followed former catwalk model Mia (De Swarte) who finds herself broke, sofa-surfing and taking up menial jobs, despite trying to emulate the glamorous life she once lived.

The show did impress some critics and viewers, with praised heaped on Spent. One viewer said in a review of the show: “Best thing since Fleabag. This is deep and funny, sad and serious as well as rude, irreverent and totally original.”

Another impressed fan said: “Not overly dramatic, just real. Spent shows the humour we have to find amongst the difficulties of real life. I hope there will be a 2nd series.”

However, despite praise from some viewers and critics, a spokesperson for the BBC said: “There are no plans for a second series of Spent. We’d like to thank all the team involved for bringing the show to our screens, and will continue to work with the brilliant Michelle de Swarte on other projects.”

Spent is the latest series to be axed by the BBC. The broadcaster has recently called time on other sitcom series including Peacock. Following personal trainer Andy Peacock and starring People Just Do Nothing’s Allan Mustafa and Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount, Peacock was reportedly axed by the BBC earlier this month after two series.