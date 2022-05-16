Beat the Chasers returns on ITV with a new Chaser stepping in for The Governess

Bradley Walsh is back to host the fifth season Beat the Chasers which sees individual competitors take on up to six Chasers with the hope of winning tens of thousands of pounds.

Contestants must get at least one question right in their cash builder before receiving offers from the Chasers.

In a race against the clock, with the Chasers and challenger taking turns in answering questions, with time ticking down until they get the right answer.

If the contestant’s clock runs out before the Chasers’ they lose, but if the Chasers’ clock stops first, the contestant takes home the prize money.

Issa Schultz is the latest Chaser to join the UK game show

Who are the Chasers?

All of the Chasers from season four will return except one - Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty had Covid-19 when filming for the series took place and has been replaced by a new Chaser.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett

Mark Labbett

The Beast has been on The Chase since it first started in 2009 and has also appeared on the Australian and American versions of the show.

He appeared on several quiz shows as a competitor before The Chase, winning £32,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? In 2006.

His other appearances include as a contestant on Mastermind, Countdown, Grand Slam, and University Challenge.

Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace

Before he was known as The Dark Destroyer, Wallace had a career in law and has taken part in hearings at the Old Bailey.

In the 2005 election, Wallace stood as a candidate for the constituency of Brent South

Before joining The Chase from the first series, he became a Mastermind champion in 2004 and was a finalist on Are You and Egghead?

Wallace has also appeared as a Dictionary Corner guest on Countdown and took part in an episode of Celebrity Catchphrase in 2019.

Sean Wallace

Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan

The Vixen’s first TV quiz show appearance was on University Challenge with Leeds University where she reached the semi-finals.

She appeared on Mastermind in 2006, with the specialist subject of ‘90s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and won Only Connect in 2010 with her team The Gamblers

The joined The Chase in 2015 having been recommended by Anne Hegerty, and has since appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and The X Factor: Celebrity.

Jenny Ryan

Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha

As well as being a keen quizzer, Sinha is also a former GP and a comedian, having performed at the Edinburgh Fringe since 2004.

He has previously appeared on University Challenge: The Professionals, Are You an Egghead? and Mastermind - he joined The Chase from season four in 2011.

Sinha was one of the contestants on the eighth series of Taskmaster, where he performed surprisingly poorly and came in last place.

He also launched his own quiz show for ITV, Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown, in which celebrities answer questions on TV trivia.

Paul Sinha

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis

Darragh is an Irish neuroscientist and former Gaelic footballer, who is fluent in Irish and German.

He first took part in the Chase as a competitor in 2017, banking £9,000 in his cash builder - the rest of his team took negative offers and went on to beat The Sinnerman in the final chase, taking home £6,300 between them.

He became a Chaser in 2020 and his debut was the most watched episode of the show to date.

Darragh Ennis

Issa ‘The Supernerd’ Schultz

Schultz, an Australian quizzer came on board at the last minute to take over from Hegerty when she caught Covid-19.

He has been a Chaser on the Australian version of the show since it launched in 2015, and has won the Australian quizzing championships eight times between 2011 and 2021.

Schultz took part in a celebrity version of Hell’s Kitchen Australia in 2017 and was the fifth contestant to be eliminated.

Issa Schultz

When is Beat the Chasers on TV?

There are five episodes in the new series of Beat the Chasers and they will be broadcast nightly on ITV at 9pm from 16-20 May.