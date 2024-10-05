Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother is back on screens this weekend after its comeback series was a hit for viewers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A revamped version of the legendary reality competition show hit ITV screens in 2023, drawing in almost 2.5 million viewers for its launch show. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best took up presenting duties for the series, with the success of the normal series leading to a revamped Celebrity Big Brother series being aired a few months after.

Fans are clamouring to catch a glimpse of the new civilian series, which is set to hit screens this weekend. ITV bosses have also revealed a format change for the upcoming premiere - and it’s bringing back one beloved feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the Big Brother launch show live?

This year, the traditional live launch show will be back. Viewers will watch the moment the new set of housemates step inside the famous house as it happens.

Live launches were a key part of the Big Brother launches of the past. But on its return last year, producers opted for a pre-recorded launch show.

The housemates arrived at the house on Saturday, October 7 in front of a live audience. However, this was recorded and shown to viewers one day later on Sunday, October 8.

Producers seemingly changed their mind for the Celebrity Big brother series, which aired in March, with viewers watching live as stars such as Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton entering the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “Big Brother fans are a discerning bunch and they have certain expectations about what they should get with their favourite reality TV show. The live element is incredibly important to them as it adds a little edge to proceedings.

“They brought back the live element for the celebrity version last autumn and it didn’t cause too many problems. But it did bring back the important sense that anything could happen, and it would all be caught on camera.

“That’s even more exciting given the fact that this is NOT the celebrity version, so we really have no idea what kind of characters are going to emerge from the limousines and go into the house.”

Who won Big Brother 2023?

Viewer crowned quirky and dry-witted Jordan Sangha as the winner of the 2023 civilian series. The 26-year-old trained lawyer captured the hearts of the nation with his witty quick-whips during the series, gaining a whopping 37.5% of the final vote.

Finalists in the series inlcuded Olivia Young, Henry Southan, Yinrun Huang and Noky Simbani.

The 2024 live launch show will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday October 6.