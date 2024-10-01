Big Brother 2024: Who is TV presenter AJ Odudu set to co-host alongside Will Best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brand new series of Big Brother is set to launch on Sunday October 6 with a brand new lineup.

The show which originally aired on Channel 4 back in 2000 moved over to Channel 5 in 2011 but after ratings plummeted it was cancelled in 2018. Now it is back with a new home on ITV1 and two new presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best.

AJ Odudu is no stranger to the show after she previously hosted the Big Brother spin-off show ‘Bit on the Side’ with Emma Willis and Ryan Clark who are both sadly not returning to the reality series.

Who is AJ Odudu?

Comic Relief - Red Nose Day 2023,17-03-2023,AJ Odudu,BBC/Comic Relief,Nicky Johnston | BBC/Comic Relief/Nick Johnston

AJ's real name is Onatejiro Odudu but she is best known as AJ. She is originally from Blackburn with Nigerian parents, mother Florence working as a seamstress, cleaner and dinner lady in a private school while her father, James, worked as a bus driver. She is one of eight children - five boys and three girls.

AJ is a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist and enjoys running in her spare time

The TV presenter is best known for co-presenting the Big Brother spin-off show ‘Bit on the Side’ with Emma Willis and Ryan Clark. She has been a panellist on TV shows Dirty Digest and Fake reaction.

In 2018 AJ filmed a documentary with her mum Florence on a quest to find AJ a husband in her mum's native Nigeria. Her parents had an arranged marriage and it's a Nigerian tradition that the parents find partners for their children. It appears the duo didn't have much success as AJ is currently single.

The TV personality was a contestant on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins where she reached the final and was left ‘traumatised’ by the experience. AJ appeared on the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Kai Waddington. The pair were favourites to win as they reached the final but AJ had to pull out at the last minute due to a foot injury.

The TV presenter hosted Red Nose Day 2023 along with Joel Dommett. and appeared on Channel 4’s Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off series. AJ Odudu also teamed up with former Big Brother's Bit on the Side co-host Rylan Clarke to is due to co-host the Eurovision Handover and Allocation Draw.

Watch the brand new series of Big Brother on ITV1 from October 8 at 9pm