This week’s nominated housemates have been confirmed - and some fans aren’t happy about the result.

Big Brother 2025 is now in its fifth week and there has been no shortage of drama. The housemates have fully settled into the famous reality show house but it’s not all roses, as the housemates were faced with an unpleasant twist during nominations this week.

Big Brother told the contestants that they would all be nominating face-to-face, with each housemate losing five of their ‘eyes’ every time a fellow housemate nominated them. Not only that, but the group already knew that a big twist could be coming after Caroline won the ‘save and replace’ power after being the only housemate to bid on it in the Eye Deal Mini Mart earlier this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s nomination results and what to expect for this week’s eviction.

Who is up for eviction this week?

After completing a round of rough face-to-face nominations, it was confirmed that Farida, Richard and Tate had earned the highest number of votes.

However, the nominations weren’t quite set yet, as Caroline still had her ‘save and replace’ power to use. After going back and forth, she eventually decided to save Tate and replaced him with Zelah, despite Zelah not earning a single nomination.

Caroline told Zelah that it was because she believed he would be safe anyway and survive the vote, but later told the Diary Room that it was because she wasn’t happy with his reasoning for nominating her friend Nancy.

This means that Farida, Richard, and Zelah all face the public vote this week.

Farida, Richard, and Zelah face eviction this week | ITV

Is there a double eviction this week?

It was confirmed at the end of the show and in Big Brother: Late & Live that two people will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday, meaning that this week is a double eviction.

Some fans have blasted this decision, with many calling out the fact that only three housemates are up. One angry viewer said: “So we get the worst eviction line up in years and we find out it’s a double eviction.”

Another added: “A double eviction with 3 people that should be in the final..... this is abysmal.”

Others have also pointed out that with two housemates set to be evicted and only three of them up for the vote, the likelihood of Zelah going home is higher despite not earning a single nomination from his fellow housemates.

A fuming fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This is SOOO unfair for Zelah. With a double eviction he’s a goner. Why is Caroline running the whole show?”

Another added: “Zelah potentially going from a double eviction despite getting 0 nominations is lowkey very unfair tbh.”

When is the Big Brother live eviction?

The live eviction will take place at 9pm on Friday, October 31. The show will air on ITV2 and ITVX. The full series is available to watch on catch-up now.

Voting is open now and you will be able to vote until the window closes during Friday’s live broadcast. You can vote via itv.com.