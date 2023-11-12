The four-part series will see comedian Bill Bailey explore a variety of locations in Western Australia

Bill Bailey is heading Down Under, the comedian's brand new series, Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure is airing on Channel 4 tonight and will showcase some of the best locations Australia has to offer. The four-part series will see the comedian explore a variety of locations in Western Australia, meet with memorable locals, explore some of the best beaches in the world and go off the beaten track, all in the name of adventure.

Away from TV, the former Strictly star recently announced a new UK and Ireland tour in 2024, with tickets selling out fast. Here's everything you need to know about Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure on Channel 4.

What is Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure about?

Speaking about the series in an interview with What To Watch, Bailey said: "I’ve been to Australia many times over the years, but I don’t know the West that well. Plus, I wanted to swim with a whale shark, but I’ve always been there at the wrong time of year. Doing this series meant I could finally do what I’ve been dreaming about for years."

Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure trailer

Unfortunately, Channel 4 have not yet released a trailer for Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure. If you want to check out what the show is all about you'll just have to tune in on Sunday (November 12).

Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure: Western Australia destinations

The first episode of Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure, will see the comedian travel to Western Australia's south coast, where he will explore Lucky Bay - voted the best beach in the world. Bailey will also take in the diverse greenery at The Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk, visit the former whaling town of Albany, where he will take to the stage with the Albany Shantymen and paddle board on a deserted beach with ex-Australian NBA star Luc Longley. The locations for episode 2 to 4 has not yet been revealed.

Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure: What time is it on Channel 4?

