Created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, the pair are teaming up with Emma Stone to star in The Curse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You) and Emma Stone (La La Land) are getting together for a brand new comedy series on Paramount Plus, with the show also airing in the US on Showtime. Created by Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer) and Fielder, the pair are teaming up with A24, who have brought us hit TV shows including Euphoria and Netflix's Beef.

The star-studded line-up will see Fielder and Stone play a loved-up couple who host a TV makeover show. After a questionable stunt which is captured on camera, Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder) finds himself cursed, with every moment caught on camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when can you watch The Curse, is there a trailer and who else stars in this comedy horror? Here's everything you need to know.

What is The Curse about?

Here is the official synopsis for The Curse: "The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show."

The Curse Paramount Plus trailer

Makers of The Curse have released a trailer which sets the scene for the series. In it, Asher Siegel, played by Nathan Fielder is filmed doing a seemingly good deed, however, when it turns out it was all for the cameras, he receives a curse. You can watch The Curse trailer below.

The Curse - episodes on Paramount Plus

The Curse is made up of 10 episodes that will drop on a weekly basis on Paramount Plus. This means the series will continue well into January 2024. Here is the full episode schedule for The Curse:

Episode 1: “Land of Enchantment” - November 10, 2023

Episode 2: “Pressure's Looking Good So Far” - November 17, 2023

Episode 3: “Questa Lane” - November 24, 2023

Episode 4: “Under the Big Tree” - December 1, 2023

Episode 5: “It's a Good Day” - December 8, 2023

Episode 6: “The Fire Burns On” - December 15, 2023

Episode 7: “Self Exclusion” - December 22, 2023

Episode 8: “Down and Dirty” - December 29, 2023

Episode 9: “Name TBD,” - January 5, 2024

Episode 10: “Name TBD,” - January 12, 2024

The Curse cast list

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast of the Curse features Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone and Benny Safdie. Stone rarely stars in TV shows, with her last role being in Netflix's Maniac in 2018. Fielder is best known for his off-beat comedies such as Nathan for You, whilst his other credits include The Rehearsal (2022) and The Disaster Artist (2017). Safdie's credits include Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (2023) and Oppenheimer (2023). Other cast members include Academy award nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Corbin Bernsen (LA Law) and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black).

Here is the cast of The Curse:

Emma Stone as Whitney Siegel

Nathan Fielder as Asher Siegel

Benny Safdie as Dougie Schecter

Barkhad Abdi as Abshir

Corbin Bernsen as Paul

Constance Shulman as Elizabeth

The Curse - how to watch