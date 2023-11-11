The Curse: Paramount Plus release date, plot, trailer and cast with Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone
Created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, the pair are teaming up with Emma Stone to star in The Curse
Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You) and Emma Stone (La La Land) are getting together for a brand new comedy series on Paramount Plus, with the show also airing in the US on Showtime. Created by Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer) and Fielder, the pair are teaming up with A24, who have brought us hit TV shows including Euphoria and Netflix's Beef.
The star-studded line-up will see Fielder and Stone play a loved-up couple who host a TV makeover show. After a questionable stunt which is captured on camera, Asher Siegel (Nathan Fielder) finds himself cursed, with every moment caught on camera.
So, when can you watch The Curse, is there a trailer and who else stars in this comedy horror? Here's everything you need to know.
What is The Curse about?
Here is the official synopsis for The Curse: "The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show."
The Curse Paramount Plus trailer
Makers of The Curse have released a trailer which sets the scene for the series. In it, Asher Siegel, played by Nathan Fielder is filmed doing a seemingly good deed, however, when it turns out it was all for the cameras, he receives a curse. You can watch The Curse trailer below.
The Curse - episodes on Paramount Plus
The Curse is made up of 10 episodes that will drop on a weekly basis on Paramount Plus. This means the series will continue well into January 2024. Here is the full episode schedule for The Curse:
- Episode 1: “Land of Enchantment” - November 10, 2023
- Episode 2: “Pressure's Looking Good So Far” - November 17, 2023
- Episode 3: “Questa Lane” - November 24, 2023
- Episode 4: “Under the Big Tree” - December 1, 2023
- Episode 5: “It's a Good Day” - December 8, 2023
- Episode 6: “The Fire Burns On” - December 15, 2023
- Episode 7: “Self Exclusion” - December 22, 2023
- Episode 8: “Down and Dirty” - December 29, 2023
- Episode 9: “Name TBD,” - January 5, 2024
- Episode 10: “Name TBD,” - January 12, 2024
The Curse cast list
The cast of the Curse features Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone and Benny Safdie. Stone rarely stars in TV shows, with her last role being in Netflix's Maniac in 2018. Fielder is best known for his off-beat comedies such as Nathan for You, whilst his other credits include The Rehearsal (2022) and The Disaster Artist (2017). Safdie's credits include Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (2023) and Oppenheimer (2023). Other cast members include Academy award nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Corbin Bernsen (LA Law) and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black).
Here is the cast of The Curse:
- Emma Stone as Whitney Siegel
- Nathan Fielder as Asher Siegel
- Benny Safdie as Dougie Schecter
- Barkhad Abdi as Abshir
- Corbin Bernsen as Paul
- Constance Shulman as Elizabeth
The Curse - how to watch
The Curse dropped on Paramount Plus in the UK on Friday November 10. New episodes will be available to watch on a weekly basis, with the finale set to take place on January 12, 2024.