Lawmen: Bass Reeves - is Paramount+ western series a Yellowstone spin-off? Release date, cast, and trailer
Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves from executive producer Taylor Sheridan follows a Black deputy US Marshal in the Wild West
Lawmen: Bass Reeves, an upcoming Paramount+ western series, follows the first Black deputy US Marshal west of the Mississippi River. David Oyelowo, best known for Selma where he plays Martin Luther King, takes on another major role in Black American history as the titular lawman.
The series is inspired by the true story of the life of Bass Reeves - a Black US Marshal who was born into slavery in Arkansas before escaping during the American Civil War and later gaining his freedom. He became a significant figure in the Reconstruction period as a symbol of progress Black Americans were able to achieve before much of it was reversed under Jim Crow laws and segregation.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest Paramount+ original release and joins a range of popular titles on the platform including romantic drama Fellow Travelers, the Frasier reboot, and spy drama Special Ops: Lionesses.
Is there a trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a Yellowstone spin-off?
No, despite being another Paramount+ original western series like Yellowstone and its spinoffs, 1883, 1923, and the upcoming 6666, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is not a part of the Yellowstone universe. It was originally going to be titled 1883: The Bass Reeves story and planned as an 1883 spin-off but was later confirmed to be completely separate.
Whereas the Yellowstone franchise is set around the fictional Dutton family ranch from the frontier period to the present day, Bass Reeves is based on a real historical figure and is set around Arkansas in the late 19th century.
Who is in the cast of Lawmen: Bass Reeves?
- David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves
- Dennis Quaid as Sherrill Lynn
- Joaquina Kalukango as Esme
- Bill Dawes as Joshua
- Justin Hurtt-Dunkley as Ike
- David J Burt as U.S. Marshal
- Lauren E. Banks as Jennie Reeves
- Demi Singleton as Sally Reeves
- Forrest Goodluck as Billy Crow
- Barry Pepper as Esau Pierce
- Donald Sutherland as Judge Parker
- Grantham Coleman as Edwin Jones
- Heather Kafka as Florence Hammersley
Where was Lawmen: Bass Reeves filmed?
Lawmen: Bass Reeves was filmed at locations across Texas, including Fort Worth in the north of the state, and Glen Rose, around 50 miles further south. Other projects filmed at Forth Worth include 1883, Prison Break, and Dallas,
When is the release date of Lawmen: Bass Reeves?
The eight part series will premiere on Paramount+ with the first two episodes landing on Sunday 5 November. The remaining six episodes will be released on Sundays weekly.