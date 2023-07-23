Special Ops: Lioness, a new spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, is coming to Paramount+ this July

Special Ops: Lioness, a new spy drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, is coming to Paramount+ from Sunday 23 July.

The series, which stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña among others, follows a group of covert operatives maintaining double lives as they work for a CIA anti-terror initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Special Ops: Lioness ahead of its Paramount+ debut in the UK.

What is it about?

The official synopsis for Special Ops: Lioness explains that the series, which was “inspired by an actual US Military program”, follows “Joe while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Donald Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

Who stars in Special Ops: Lioness?

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in Special Ops: Lioness (Credit: Paramount+)

Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, station chief of the CIA’s anti-terror initiative the Lioness Program. Saldaña is perhaps best known for roles in a trio of sci-fi blockbusters – as Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar, and as Uhura in the recent Star Trek reboot – but you might also recognise her from Crossroads, From Scratch, and Nina.

Nicole Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, administrative head of the Lioness Program. On television, Kidman is perhaps best known for starring in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, but you might also recognise her from films like Eyes Wide Shut, The Golden Compass, and Being the Ricardos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’re joined by Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Donald Westfield, Laysla De Oliveira (Locke and Key) as Cruz, and Morgan Freeman (Now You See Me 2) as Secretary of State Edward Mullins among others.

Who writes and directs the series?

Taylor Sheridan acts as showrunner on Special Ops: Lioness. It’s his latest show for Paramount+, joining the already airing Yellowstone (and its spinoffs), Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. He’s currently developing two further Yellowstone spinoffs, and a new series titled Land Man.

John Hillcoat (previously of The Road, George and Tammy, and Black Mirror’s Crocodile) directed the opening episode.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Special Ops: Lioness will air on Paramount+ from Sunday 23 July. The first two episodes will be available to watch immediately, with new episodes available each week thereafter.

How many episodes are there?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special Ops: Lioness is an eight-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where is Special Ops: Lioness filmed?

The series was shot on location in Mallorca, with filming starting in January 2023.

Why should I watch it?