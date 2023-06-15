The cast of Black Mirror season six episode Mazey Day have starred in major TV and film projects

The latest season of Black Mirror, which has just landed on Netflix after a four year wait, features a number of huge film and TV stars, including Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul.

The fourth episode of the series, Mazey Day, also features a cast viewers will recognise from a range of recent big shows and films from Mare of Easttown to Joker.

The episode is directed by Uta Briesewitz who also worked on episodes of major shows including Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, The Wire, and The Wheel of Time.

Mazey Day follows a troubled young star who finds herself at the mercy of the paparazzi whilst she attempts to deal with the tragic consequences of a hit-and-run incident. This is everything you need to know about the cast of Mazey Day:

Clara Rugaard in Mazey Day

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror episode Mazey Day?

Zazie Beetz will star in the episode as Bo, a paparazzo who is relentless in her pursuit of the perfect picture. Beetz is best known for playing Van in comedy drama Atlanta, Domino in Deadpool 2, and Mary Magdalene in comedy series History of the World: Part II. She also starred in Joker as Sophie Dumond, a neighbour with whom Arthur Fleck develops a disturbing infatuation, and will reprise the role in the sequel.

Danny Ramirez, who in May last year tweeted that he’d do an episode of Black Mirror ‘for free’ also appears in this episode, though we assume he was actually paid. The actor previously played Fanboy in blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Ash in Hulu drama No Exit, and Joaquin Torres in Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will reprise the role in the fourth Captain America movie, Brave New World, next year.

Clara Rugaard plays the titular role of Mazey Day, a troubled starlet who is hounded by the paparazzi. She is best known for starring as Neve Kelly in Sky crime thriller The Rising. Rugaard’s previous film roles include starring in Netflix sci-fi I Am Mother, playing Stefcia in wartime musical Love Gets a Room, and Laura in romantic drama Press Play.

Robbie Tann also stars in the episode - he will play a character called Whitty. His biggest role to date is as Billy Ross in HBO crime drama Mare Of Easttown. He has also had small roles in Big Sky, FBI, Prodigal Son, The Blacklist, and Chicago Justice.