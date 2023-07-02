Blindspot, a new crime thriller starring Ross Kemp, is coming to Channel 5 on Tuesday 4 July.

The series, which also stars Beth Alsbury, follows a young woman who monitors CCTV and becomes convinced that a murder has happened in a camera blindspot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Blindspot ahead of its Channel 5 debut.

What is Blindspot about?

The official Channel 5 synopsis for Blindspot explains that the series follows “Hannah Quinn, a disabled woman with a wry sense of humour, who works monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate. One day she sees a man she knows is a violent criminal lead a young woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage. He emerges alone but when the police arrive there is no sign of the woman, who appears to have vanished into thin air.”

“Hannah is convinced that she has been murdered, but her fears are dismissed by the apathetic and possibly corrupt policeman Tony Warden, who is in charge of the case. Hannah remains undeterred and will soon find her own life in danger as she fights to discover what really happened in the blind spot.”

Who stars in Blindspot?

Ross Kemp as DI Tony Warden and Beth Alsbury as Hannah Quinn in Blindspot (Credit: Channel 5)

Beth Alsbury plays Hannah Quinn, a young woman who monitors CCTV for a living. Blindspot marks Alsbury’s television debut, but you might also know her form the 2021 short film IRL, in which she played Micah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ross Kemp plays Tony Warden, the police officer handling the murder case. Kemp is of course best known for playing Grant Mitchell in Eastenders, a role he played on and off from 1990 to 2016, but you might also recognise him from A Christmas Carol (2000), Doctor Who: Dimensions in Time, and A Line in the Sand. He’s also presented a number of documentaries (and recently revealed abandoned plans for him to visit the wreck of the Titanic in the Titan submersible), and currently hosts the BBC One game show Bridge of Lies.

Who writes and directs?

Rob Kinsman created Blindspot, and wrote all four episodes. Prior to writing Blindspot, Kinsman worked on the BBC One detective dramas Father Brown and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, as well as the CBBC adaptation of Malory Towers.

Director Jordan Hogg helmed all four episodes of Blindspot. Hogg is perhaps best known for directing episodes of BBC One’s Ralph & Katie and Channel 4’s Screw, but you’ll also know his work on Ackley Bridge and Death in Paradise. In 2020, Hogg was named as a BAFTA Breakthrough Artist for his work on Ackley Bridge.

Is there a trailer for Blindspot?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Blindspot?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blindspot begins on Channel 5 on Tuesday 4 July at 9pm, with new episodes following each night thereafter, as is typical of Channel 5 dramas. You’ll also be able to stream the series online at the My5 Hub.

How many episodes are there?

Blindspot is a four-part drama, with each episode running to around 50 minutes long.

Why should I watch Blindspot?