Blood Parliament: Why BBC's documentary does not credit production crew as Kenya cancels public screening

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

3 minutes ago
The new BBC Africa Eye documentary Blood Parliament has drawn intense online reactions after it ended with a chilling message explaining why no production team members were named.

In the closing credits, the film states: "Our deepest thanks to all the photojournalists, production staff, and producers who cannot be credited for their own safety."

The decision has unsettled many viewers. One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Ya'll realize how chilling this statement is?"

The ending credit of BBC's Blood ParliamentThe ending credit of BBC's Blood Parliament
The ending credit of BBC's Blood Parliament | BBC

Blood Parliament, produced by BBC Africa Eye, investigates the fatal police shootings during the June 25, 2024, anti-tax protests in Nairobi, Kenya. The film reconstructs the events using more than 5,000 images and videos, identifying specific officers involved in the violence.

Among those named is Officer John Kaboi from Nairobi’s Central Police Station, who is shown mobilising colleagues during the deadly crackdown. The documentary also implicates a Kenya Defence Forces officer in the shooting of 26-year-old University of Nairobi student, Eric Shieni.

NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 16: Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against a proposed finance bill on July 16, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. Riot police have used tear gas to disperse protesters as demonstrations continue in the wake of the anti-tax revolt. Thousands of youths have taken to the streets of Nairobi and other parts of Kenya over the last month to demand the withdrawal of levies on some essential items. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 16: Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against a proposed finance bill on July 16, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. Riot police have used tear gas to disperse protesters as demonstrations continue in the wake of the anti-tax revolt. Thousands of youths have taken to the streets of Nairobi and other parts of Kenya over the last month to demand the withdrawal of levies on some essential items. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)
NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 16: Riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against a proposed finance bill on July 16, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. Riot police have used tear gas to disperse protesters as demonstrations continue in the wake of the anti-tax revolt. Thousands of youths have taken to the streets of Nairobi and other parts of Kenya over the last month to demand the withdrawal of levies on some essential items. (Photo by Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Originally scheduled for a public screening at Unseen Nairobi cinema on April 28, the event was abruptly cancelled following pressure from authorities. Nevertheless, Blood Parliament remains accessible on BBC Africa’s YouTube channel, where it has already attracted almost 3 million views.

In response to the film release, Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma called for the government to revoke the BBC’s operating licence, describing the documentary as "twisted, partial, reckless, and intended to incite chaos in Kenya." However, lawyer Willis Otieno publicly criticised Kaluma’s call, saying that the film was important in promoting accountability and transparency.

According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), 22 investigations have been completed regarding the 60 deaths that occurred during the protests, though 36 cases remain under review. The IPOA cited non-cooperation from police officers and witnesses as major obstacles in progressing many of these cases.

Blood Parliament is part of BBC Africa Eye’s broader investigative series, which since 2018 has produced over 100 documentaries focusing on government accountability and human rights issues across Africa.

Blood Parliament is available for free viewing on BBC Africa’s YouTube channel.

