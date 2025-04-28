Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux has been accused of being ‘anti-Semitic’ over his latest film called The Settlers, where he returns to the West Bank in occupied Palestine 14 years after his 2011 film The Ultra Zionists.

The new programme examines the growth of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, showing how once-fringe settler ideologies have become increasingly mainstream over the past 14 years.

In The Settlers, Theroux embeds himself within Israeli settler communities and documents both the beliefs of the settlers and the everyday realities faced by Palestinians. During filming, he and his crew were repeatedly subjected to confrontations, including having guns pointed at them while visiting a Palestinian home. On more than one occasion, Theroux had to ask armed individuals to lower their weapons.

The seriousness of the situation marks a shift in Theroux’s approach. Known for his calm and disarming interviewing style, in this film he takes a more direct and confrontational stance.

While he remains measured with some figures, including a settler who refuses to use the word “Palestinian” and a rabbi who describes Palestinians as “savages”, his tone hardens during an encounter with Daniella Weiss, a leading figure in the settler movement. When Weiss denies the existence of settler violence against Palestinians, Theroux challenges her and, during a tense exchange, calls her a “sociopath”.

At the end of the film, Theroux is forced to hide with Palestinians as Israeli forces hunt for people nearby. Fearing for his safety, he asks them, "Can we ring the police?" The Palestinians laugh and respond by asking, "Which police?" - highlighting that there is no authority they can turn to for protection. They explain to Theroux that growing up under such conditions has become normalised for them.

However, the film has sparked a strong reaction on social media, with some users accusing Theroux of being an "anti-Semite," while others have urged people to watch it quickly before it is potentially removed, following the BBC's recent withdrawal of the documentary Gaza: How to survive a warzone.

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Louis Theroux is about to air a BBC documentary this week, stirring up hatred against Israel, called ‘The Settlers’. Antisemite!” Another wrote: “Theroux is planning a documentary attacking Israel. He is an antisemite.”

But many praised the production team for shedding light on the matter. One said: “Incredible film.” Another comment said: “An important film at an important time. Thank you.” While another added: “Very, very good, gave me a totally different perspective.”

How to watch The Settlers?

The Settlers aired on BBC Two on April 27, and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer. While it is not officially available outside the UK, clips and excerpts from the documentary have circulated on social media platforms.