The beloved children’s TV series Bluey is set to hit the toy shelves in a Lego form later this year.

The launch, a collaboration with the giant toymaker and the Australian hit show will be designed for Lego’s 4+ range and the Duplo range, catering specifically to younger builders and preschoolers.

Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, the head of preschool at Lego Group, called the partnership “a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike.” She added: “The Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do, which aligns perfectly with the Lego brand values and mission.”

Julie Kekwick, head of licensing hardlines at BBC Studios, expressed excitement about the partnership:“We believe that Lego Bluey products will offer families a fantastic new way to engage with beloved characters and stories from the hit animated series, cultivating even more imaginative play inspired by the Heelers.”

The show follows the adventures of Bluey, a blue heeler puppy, her sister Bingo, and their parents Bandit and Chilli. Since its debut in 2018, Bluey became the most-watched show on Disney+ globally in 2024 and became the number one kids show on both CBeebies in the UK and ABC in Australia. Millions of Bluey books and toys are also sold each year, with licensing managed by BBC Studios.

The announcement coincides with the development of a feature film set for global release in 2027.

According to reports, six sets will be released in Spring but details on pricing will likely be shared closer to the launch date.