Pudsey is set to return to our TV screens as BBC Children in Need kicks off another year tonight - but will his female counterpart, Blush Bear, make an appearance?

Blush Bear is the charming female counterpart to Pudsey Bear, the iconic mascot of BBC Children in Need. Introduced in 2009, Blush was created to mark the charity's 30th anniversary and to expand its appeal across diverse audiences. Designed as a friendly companion to Pudsey, Blush brought a new dimension to the charity’s branding.

Blush also has a coy demeanour, and according to the BBC Children In Need website this is because she “is quite shy as she’s not used to the attention that Pudsey gets”. Blush is similar to Pudsey, but she has brown fur instead of yellow fur and she also has a feminine bow on her head instead of an eye patch - but it is of course spotty.

Since her introduction, Blush has appeared in various campaigns, merchandise, and public engagements, helping to attract younger audiences and families to the cause.

However, in recent years, including the 2024 campaign, Blush has not been prominently featured as the current focus remains on Pudsey as the primary mascot for the charity. According to the BBC, she helps out mostly behind the scenes. In the past you may have noticed Pudsey and Blush appearing in their dancing outfits to get into the spirit of Strictly Come Dancing as they love to dance together.

Children in Need mascot Pudsey bear with his female counterpart Blush. | BBC

What is Children In Need?

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK charity. Children In Need (CIN) funds thousands of charities and projects across the UK which all support children and young people to feel and be safer, have improved mental health and wellbeing, form better, more positive relationships and be given more equal opportunities. Children In Need also funds grassroots organisations and project workers who help to provide the vital positive relationships children need to help them work through the challenges in their lives.

How can I donate to Children In Need?

To donate to Children In Need, please visit the official Children In Need website.

This year, the show will be presented by Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Chris Ramsey and Lenny Rush. Watch from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 15.