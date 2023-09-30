Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sequel to Boiling Point, an intense 2021 one-shot film about the high strung world of a fine dining kitchen is about to land on BBC One.

The new series of the same name will see many of the original cast return for four one hour episodes set at a new restaurant.

Boiling Point was shot in a single take, with just four days allocated to get it right, and adding to the chaotic energy of the film. The BBC series is not shot in the same format but will retain the frenetic atmosphere in the closed world of a busy restaurant where everything can go wrong in a second.

This is everything you need to know about the Boiling Point series and how it connects to the 2021 film:

Vinette Robinson as Carly and Stephen Graham as Andy in Boiling Point 2023

Is Boiling Point a sequel?

Yes, the upcoming series is a sequel to the 2021 film - the movie saw head chef Andy (Stephen Graham) pushed to his limits during the busiest day of the year at his restaurant. At the end of the film, Andy collapses and his fate is left ambiguous.

The four part series will pick up around eight months after Andy’s collapse and follow now head chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as she and her team deal with the challenges of running a new restaurant.

The 2021 film is itself a remake of the 2019 22 minute short of the same name, also starring Stephen Graham.

Is Stephen Graham in the Boiling Point TV series?

Yes, despite his collapse at the end of the 2021 film, it is revealed in the series that Andy survived his ordeal and Stephen Graham will reprise the role in the series.

However, whereas Graham was the star of the film, he will have only a minor role in the new series and is believed to appear in just one episode.

Speaking on the Graham Norton show, Stephen said: "There is not enough working-class drama on our screens and with our own production company we’re in a position to make that happen. This time I am not front and centre because we wanted to give others their moment in the sun."

Boiling Point sequel series comes to BBC One this weekend

Who is in the cast of Boiling Point 2023?

Vinette Robinson as Carly

Hannah Traylen as Holly

Henry Meredith as Nathan

Joe Frost as Henry

Taz Skylar as Billy

Stephen Graham as Andy Jones

Steven Ogg as Nick

Ray Panthaki as Freeman

Izuka Hoyle as Camille

Natalie Anderson as Izzy

Áine Rose Daly as Robyn

Stephen McMillan as Jamie

Fern Deacon asd Mel

Stephen Odubola as Johnny

Tony Hirst as Philip

Is there a trailer for Boiling Point 2023?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where is Boiling Point filmed?

The series was shot at Space Studios, a purpose built film and TV in Manchester. Other hit BBC shows including Peaky Blinders and Happy Valley have also been filmed at the site.

The 2021 Boiling Point film was shot at a real restaurant, Jones & Sons, in Dalston, London.

When is the release date of Boiling Point?

The four part series will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 1 October at 9pm - episodes will air at the same time weekly. However, the full series will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 1 October.

