Peck, who appeared as a guest star in season 5 of the hit family comedy, was convicted in 2004 for engaging in inappropriate sexual behaviour with a minor, seven years after his guest star stint in the show.

Speaking with family therapist Kati Morton to discuss “the difficult subjects of grooming, childhood sexual abuse and their effects on victims,” the group were candid with their feelings about working with Peck before the allegations surfaced against him.

“I was working a lot after Boy Meets World, and this guy had so ingrained himself into my life, I took him to three shows after Boy Meets World,” Friedle said. “This was the type of thing where the person he presented was this great, funny guy who was really good at his job, and you wanted to hang out with.”

Peck was helping Fishel’s career in 2003, at the time when accusations against him first surfaced. They described how he would use manipulative tactics to embolden his claims that he was the innocent party during the ongoing allegations. “My instinct initially was, ‘My friend, this can’t be. It’s gotta be the other person’s fault.’ The story makes complete sense the way that he’s saying it,” Friedle revealed.

Both Friedle and Strong were called for testimony during the court case against Peck, which elicited a chilling accusation from the victim’s mother in the courtroom. “Look at all the famous people you brought with you. And it doesn’t change what you did to my kid,” Friedle recalled her saying.

“There’s an actual victim here. And he turned us against the victim to where now we’re on his team. That’s the thing where, to me, I look back at that as my ever-loving shame for this entire [thing],” he said. “Getting taken in by somebody who’s a good actor and a manipulator, I could chalk that up to being young and that’s the way it is. It’s awful.”

Peck served 16 months in prison after admitting two counts of abusing a Nickelodeon child actor. He was also charged with eight counts of sexual abuse, including abuse by 'anaesthesia or controlled substance.’ Since release from prison, he has been a dialogue coach, worked on a Disney series playing teacher and claims to be a friend of Charlie Sheen.

