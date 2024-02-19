Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zachery Ty Bryan, known to many ‘90s television viewers as one of the sons of Tim Allen’s character in the smash hit TV series Home Improvement has been arrested for alleged DUI (driving under the influence), TMZ has reported.

Records obtained by TMZ show the 42-year-old was booked by La Quinta Police in the early hours of Saturday morning for driving under the influence with “three or more priors,” alongside a booking for contempt of court

Speaking to the website, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department in La Quinta confirmed that “cops conducted a traffic stop just after 2am after they saw a vehicle they suspected of being involved in a traffic collision.”

Bryan, 42, showed signs of impairment to the officers attending the traffic stop, leading to his arrest. It marks another troubled chapter in Bryan’s career post ”Home Improvement,” with the former child star arrested in 2021 for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend, while in 2023 Bryan was arrested after police were called over a dispute between a male and a female.

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank's Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

Bryan pleaded guilty in 2023 to menacing and assault in the fourth degree regarding the 2022 incident. Bryan fled the scene of the alleged incident in 2023 however he was subsequently tracked down and arrested for felony assault, which was considered a violation of the Abuse Prevention Act.

Bryan portrayed Brad Taylor in the smash hit US sitcom Home Improvement, which starred Tim Allen as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor and popularised his infamous growls and noises made popular during his stand-up routines before television. Bryan shared the screen with teen pin-up Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who went on to voice Simba in the smash hit Disney film The Lion King in 1994.

