The Chase presenter is set to be replaced by the comedy duo for the Royal Variety Performance.

Bradley Walsh has been replaced by Alan Car and Amanda Holden as hosts for the prestigious Royal Variety Performance 2024. The Chase presenter, 64, has appeared on the show many times but hosted for the very first time in 2023.

The Royal Variety Show will be celebrating its 96th year and has seen many celebrities host the show including Lee Mack and Alan Carr who previously hosted the event in 2021. The last time viewers watched a comedy duo present was in 2019 when Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan took the helm.

According to Hello! the decision to appoint Amanda and Alan as co-hosts reflects ITV's strategic move to infuse fresh energy into the annual spectacle. In a statement Amanda Holden said: “It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I'm still pinching myself!"

Alan Carr added: “I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon. What a compliment and an honour!”

When is the Royal Variety Performance on TV?

The Royal Variety Performance will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 22. However, it will be available to watch on ITV closer to Christmas; the exact date has not yet been revealed but it's usually the weekend before Christmas Day.

Who will be performing at the Royal Variety show 2024?

The list of stars performing is huge this year from the cast of Elton John’s musical ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to the Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas. Brit Award winner James Bay, Eurovision champ Nemo, and pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor are also set to perform.

Which Royals will be attending the Royal Variety Performance 2024?

Every year members from the Royal Family sit and watch the show from the Royal Box. This year will see King Charles II and Queen Camilla attend. The then Prince Charles has attended the event several times over the years and was seen at the Royal Variety Performance in 2020 this will be the first time he will watch the show as King.

