Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first celebrity who will take part in the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has been announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two and iPlayer last night (Monday November 11), Josh Widdicombe was revealed as the first celebrity included in this year’s festive line up. He will be paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Widdicomble, who is one of six celebrities who will be hoping to be crowned the Strictly Christmas Champion 2024, is a comedian, podcaster and author.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widdicombe says: “I am utterly terrified this will end in humiliation and worried I’m going to be so bad I will ruin Christmas for the nation. Why have I done this?”

In the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, produced by BBC Studios, each of the six couples will perform a festive themed routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience. After the audience have voted, one will be crowned the winner.

The remaining Christmas line up will be announced on Strictly: It Takes Two, Strictly Come Dancing’s partner show which airs on BBC Two every weekday at 6.30pm, in due course. But, just who is Josh Widdicombe, what is his net worth, who is his wife and more? Keep reading to find out.

Comedian Josh Widdicombe has been announced as the first celebrity who will take part in the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Who is Josh Widdicombe?

Widdicombe has starred in over thirty series of Channel 4’s The Last Leg as a team captain. He co-hosts the podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and has written two Sunday Times Bestselling books. He has appeared on multiple comedy panel shows including Smart TV, QI, A League Of Their Own, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster, to name a few. He's performed onstage at the Royal Albert Hall for The Royal Variety Performance and hosted Live At The Apollo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here at NationalWorld, we know Widdicombe for the Sky series Hold The Front page, which saw him and fellow comedian Nish Kumar visit several of our sister print titles up and down the country to see if they could get the front page scoop.

Before embarking upon his career as a comedian, he did actually have a little experience in writing for print. This ranged from working as a sport journalist for The Guardian, to writing poems and puzzles for Dora the Explorer magazine.

How old is Josh Widdicombe?

He was born in April 1983, making him 41 years old.

Who is Josh Widdicombe married to?

He has been married to Rose Hanson since 2019. She is a TV producer known for 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Stand Up for the Week and Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live.

Does Josh Widdicombe have children?

Widdicombe and his wife share daughter, Pearl, born in October 2017, and son, Cassius, born in May 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Josh Widdicombe’s net worth?

He has a net worth of around $2 million (around £1.5 million).

What is Josh Widdicombe’s health condition?

He has pectus excavatum, which he discovered after mentioning it to TV doctor Christian Jessen on an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats in 2011. This is a condition in which a person's breastbone is sunken into their chest. It can either be present at birth or develop after puberty.