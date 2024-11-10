The Strictly Spoiler is at it again - revealing who has been ejected from the dancing competition before the results show is aired.

The Twitter account @StrictlySpoiler has for several years released the details of the voted-out dancer ahead of the Sunday show.

The person - or people - is able to do this because the results show is filmed at the same time as the Saturday programme but not screened until 24 hours later. The Strictly Spoiler is rumoured to be someone who works on the set, but their identity has never been revealed.

This week the Spoiler has revealed who will get the boot tonight - and has led to claims from viewers that this has not been the most exciting series. The Spoilers said that in their view there was some “apparent favouritism and odd scoring”.

Two dancers - don’t worry, no spoilers will be divulged here - were in a dance-off, but fan theories are that the wrong one won and kept their place in the overall contest.

One person tweeted: “You are absolutely right. They are trying to keep the [XXXX] partnership in a good light just in case either one of them decides to lodge a complaint. [The losing dancer] had far more dance potential than [the dance-off winner].”

Another viewer added: “Definitely favouritism. Some people get picked to pieces (eg [dancer] this time) and others (usually men) get a free pass.”

And someone else wrote: “Same here, last night just bored me. Rubbish songs, fed up with the favouritism from some judges, Anton going on on on😴😴😴 Needs a complete overhaul and defo new judges.”

UPDATED AFTER 8PM ON SUNDAY

A seventh celebrity has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing and will miss out on next week’s Blackpool special.

On Sunday’s results programme, former X Factor winner Shayne Ward and his dance partner Nancy Xu were sent home after a dance-off against opera singer Wynne Evans and his professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Ward and Xu had performed their rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper while Evans and Jones danced the American smooth to Grace Kelly by Mika. Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse wanted to save Ward and Xu while Anton Du Beke voted to keep Evans and Jones in the show.

Head judge Shirley Ballas had the final say, however, and eliminated Ward and Xu from the competition. Reflecting on the experience, Ward, 40, said: “I just want to say, you guys up there (the other contestants) are a dream.

“Every single day, coming in here and seeing you guys, you helped me so much. I want to say thank-you to the audience as well, for always being amazing for us all. This has been, honestly, one of the best things I’ve ever done.

“I’m proud that I made it to eight weeks as a novice dancer. A massive thank-you goes to this incredible human right next to me (Xu), who has put so much fire in me and made me believe that I can actually achieve more if I let myself go. I’m sorry it didn’t work out to the end, but I’m super proud that I got to meet you (Xu) and dance with you, so thank-you.”

Xu added: “I’m beyond proud of this dance partnership. Shayne from week one until this point, every second you put your feet on the dancefloor you improved yourself.

“You’re a deep thinker, you always doubt yourself, you never believed yourself, but I never, ever questioned you. When I watch you, I feel proud because I’ve turned someone who has never, ever danced in their life into an amazing dancer. You should believe in yourself. I adored this partnership.”

The results programme also included a song by Ball & Boe, comprised of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, and a performance in honour of Remembrance Sunday by the professional dancers to The Blower’s Daughter by Damien Rice.

The remaining eight couples will take to the dance floor next Saturday for a special evening at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. The results will air on Sunday November 17 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.