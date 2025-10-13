Netflix’s Bridgerton will focus on the romance between Benedict and Sophie in Season 4.

In May 2024, it was announced that Netflix had renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6. In the same month and the following month, Bridgerton fans were treated to Season 3 of the hit show which focused on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, played by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan.

In case Bridgerton fans need a little recap on Seasons 1 and 2, Season 1 was all about Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, they were played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page. Season 2 moved on to the romance of Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton Season 4 trailer and release date: How have fans reacted, cast plus who is Yerin Ha? Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson attend the "Bridgerton: Season Of Love" Q&A and Immersive Dinner at Raffles London at The OWO on February 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

According to Deadline, “Newton and Coughlan are expected to return as series regulars for Season 4 along with Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).”

In May 2024, it was also announced that Season 4 would be coming out in 2026. A trailer for the new season has now been released on Netflix’s Instagram account and the caption reads “What scandalous secrets await us this time? 👀 BRIDGERTON S4 Part 1 premieres 29 January, and Part 2 on 26 February, only on Netflix.”

In reaction to the news, one fan wrote: ’I'm ready!! I’ve been ready since June 2024 😂 Let’s go 💃💃,” whilst another wrote:” No splitting parts, please please please! My impatient self can’t handle it 😂😂😂😂.”

Netflix has also shared another photograph from Season 4 with the caption: “Unmask your true love 🎭 Bridgerton S4 Part 1 premieres 29 January, and Part 2 arrives 26 February!” Season 4 focuses on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Who is Yerin Ha?

Yerin Ha is an Australian actress who has starred in Dune: Prophecy (2024), Halo (2022) and Bad Behaviour (2023). In October 2025, Yerin Ha told Elle magazine that “It was like I was crawling into the TV show, because I watched the previous seasons and it felt so surreal.”

Yerin Ha also said of her character Sophie that “At the core, Sophie just wants to be seen for who she is on the inside, and that I think is a universal thing for anyone.

It is thought that Yerin Ha is currently single.

Bridgeton Season 4 comes out on Netflix in two parts. The first part is released on January 29, 2026, but fans have to wait until February 26 for part two.