Britain’s Got Talent returned to screens over the weekend, and one shocking act has already got viewers buzzing.

Auzzy Blood took to the stage during the first episode of series 18 of the hit ITV talent show to wow the audience and judges with his daring performance. The sword swallower pushed the judges to the limit, with Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli all turning away in disgust.

The shocking act saw Auzzy hook two huge corkscrews through his nose and out of his mouth for his first trick. The moment saw Amanda and Alesha scream in horror, with Alesha looking green around the gills as a result.

Viewers have branded Britain's Got Talent star Auzzy Blood "disgusting" and "gruesome" after the shocking act took to the stage on Saturday night. | ITV

For his next trick, Auzzy took a tube and fed it through his nose and mouth again, before inviting Simon Cowell to sip through the tube from a bottle of wine. Astonished, Simon took a sip before visibly squirming away from the contestant Amanda screamed: “I can’t believe he’s just done that!”

It was all too much for Alesha, who pressed her buzzer before Auzzy moved onto his final trick. The self-proclaimed “walking freak show” used a huge hook that once again went through his nose to his mouth, but this time hung from the ceiling on a rope attached to the hook and pulled himself up the rope.

Simon Cowell was visibly shocked during Auzzy Blood's Britain's Got Talent performance. | ITV

However, despite the horrified reactions, Auzzy received a standing ovation from the audience, who urged the judges to press the golden buzzer, as well as Simon Cowell. Alesha said that she appreciated “how good you are” but conceded that she couldn’t watch the act, while Simon branded Auzzy Blood as “one of my favourite acts of the day”.

Viewers at home branded the performance “disgusting” and “gruesome”, with some fans saying that Auzzy Blood made them turn off the TV. One person took to social media, saying: “Absolutely awful why on earth would you put this sort of thing on before 9 o’clock and with children in the audience and watching at home? BGT used to be such a good program full of proper talent, not this rubbish.”

Another added: “My non-squeamish 8yo is traumatised even though I turned it off almost straight away - was still on when I flicked back again! Sadly won’t be watching any more episodes if stuff like this will be on there.”

However, other viewers called the performance “brilliant”, with one fans saying: “Catching up on #BGT and my god, watching Auzzy Blood was insane. I have never watched anything on TV, let alone an act on BGT, through my fingers before. Horrifically brilliant.” Another added: “It was disgusting but extremely good! I couldn’t stop watching even though I wanted to be sick!”

Britain’s Got Talent continues at 7pm on Saturday, March 1 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.