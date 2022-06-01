Eight acts will compete in the first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final live show tonight

Britain’s Got Talent season 15 is well underway on ITV, and the semi-finals are about to take place.

For the next five nights, eight different acts will take to the stage and fight for a place in the Britain’s Got Talent grand final.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The act that goes on to win Britain’s Got Talent will take home £250,000 and be given a chance to take part in the Royal Variety Performance.

When are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals on TV?

The first semi-final will air on ITV at 8pm on 30 May. Semi-finals will air at the same time nightly until Friday 3 June.

There will not be a show on 4 June and the grand final will take place on 5 June after the Jubilee celebrations have drawn to a close.

Which acts were in the first semi-final?

London Community Gospel Choir

The gospel choir from the nation’s capital performed a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey at their audition.

The group gave a powerful performance and received a standing ovation from all four judges and many of the audience.

London Community Gospel Choir

Jamie Leahey - Ventriloquist comedian

13-year-old Jamie and his chicken puppet Chuck impressed with his punny routine which took aim at several of the judges.

Jamie has been practising ventriloquism with Chuck for just two years but put on a seamless performance with a strong stage presence.

Jamie Leahey and Chuck

Maxwell Thorpe - Opera singer

Thorpe’s rendition of the song Caruso brought the audience to their feet and left Amanda Holden in tears.

The 32 year old busker was moved by the response his performance got from the audience and will be hoping to recreate that magic tonight.

Maxwell Thorpe

Mel Day - Singer

Mel’s rendition of the rhythm and blues track Land of 1000 Dances by Chris Kenner was powerful enough to propel him to the semi-finals.

The 77 year old got the audience dancing and Alesha Dixon was particularly impressed by his soulful performance.

Mel Day

Suzi Wild - Impressionist

Suzi’s audition saw her impersonate the Queen. Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter, Gemma Collins and Kirstie Allsopp.

David Walliams sais that the act was “immediately funny” and Suzi will no doubt have a long list of other famous voices ready to deploy in tonight’s sem-final.

Suzi Wild

The Witch - Creepy magic act

The person underneath the Witch’s makeup is currently a mystery, although online theories suggest it could be comedian Leigh Francis or even one of BGT hosts Ant and Dec.

The Witch terrified the judges in the audition, causing Alesha and Amanda to flee their seats, and leaving cockroaches in his wake.

The Witch

Junwoo - Magician

Junwoo is also a magician, and although his card tricks weren’t as terrifying as The Witch’s performance, he was just as mesmerising.

His slick performance was as much a dance routine as it was a magic act, and Junwoo will need another trick up his sleeve for the semi-final.

Junwoo

Who was the first golden buzzer act?

Born To Perform - Dance troupe

David used his golden buzzer to send the dance group for people with disabilities straight to the semi-finals.

Their dance to Hairspray’s You Can’t Stop the Beat also won them a standing ovation from all the judges.

Born To Perform

Who got through the first semi-final?

Maxwell Thorpe and Jamie Leahey became the first acts to get through to the grand final.

Maxwell has the highest number of public votes and automatically won a place in the final.

Then the judges had to choose between the acts with the second and third most votes - Jamie and magician Junwoo.

Alesha and Simon voted for Junwoo while David and Amanda voted for Jamie, meaning the result reverted back to the public vote.

Jamie had more votes than Junwoo and was sent on to the final.

Which acts were in the second Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

Dante Marvin - Comedian/singer

The 13 year old Liverpudlian impressed judges with his comedy song about his brittle bone disease.

The comedian took aim at Simon Cowell with one of his lyrics and had all the juidges laughing along with him.

Dante Marvin

Amber and Nymeria - Dog trick act

Dancing dogs and their owners have had success on BGT before with canines winning the show twice previously.

The pair performed an agile routine and Nymeria barely put a paw out of line - Amanda Holden said it was the best dog act she had ever seen.

Amber and Nymeria

Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir

Thia choir is made up of children whose parents are serving in the armed forces, and the group chose to performn an original song, Welcome Home, at their audition.

The song was written by two members of the choir and is about the happiness that the children feel when their parents finally return home after a long deployment.

Voices of the Military Children’s Choir

Ranger Chris - Comedy dance act

It’s hard to succintly describe Ranger Chris’ act, but essentially it involves dancing with men in dinosaur suits to songs that were popular a decade ago, like Gangnam Style and Cha Cha Slide.

Alesha buzzed Chris in his audition but he was a hit with the other judges and made it to the live shows.

Ranger Chris

Andrew Basso - Escapologist

Andrew put it all on the line for his audition, taking on one of Houdini’s trickiest escapes in which he was handcuffed upside down in a tank of water.

After an agonising three minutes, Andrew emerged from the tank to the relief of the judges and audience.

Andrew Basso

Ben Nickless - Impressionist

Ben blasted through 20 impressions in one minute taking on Marge Simpsons, Ozzy Osbourne and Harry Redknapp.

He then launched into a rendition of Greatest Day while impersonating Take That and won over all four judges in the process.

Ben Nickless

Ryland Petty - Magician

The 9 year old magician was joined by other members The Young Magicians Club and brought Amanda on stage to perform a trick with Rubik’ cubes.

Ryland had a strong stage presence in his audition and commanded the attention of the audience and left everyone wondering how he had pulled off his trick.

Ryland Petty

Who is the second golden buzzer act?

Flintz & T4ylor - Musicians

Amanda’s golden buzzer was used to send singer the musical duo Flintz and T4ylor straight through to the semi-finals.

Flitz performed a rap about becoming a role model for his brothers as T4ylor played piano in a moving original piece.

Flintz & Taylor

Who is in tonight’s semi-final?

Les Sancho - Dance group

This group of French dance teachers travelled across the Channel for their audition where they performed a stunning routine in stand-out golden outfits.

They will be performing a new routine for the judges tonight and will hoping that they still have that sparkle of je ne sais quoi.

Les Sancho

The Freaks - Acrobats

The Austrian team of acrobats are aged from just 10 years old up to 36, but that didn’t stop them from putting on a thriling and dangerous routine.

In theit audition the group hurled each other through the air in a finely tuned perfromance that lefft no room for error.

The Freaks

Eva Abley - Comedian

Eva is a 14-year-old student with cerebral palsy and performed a stand-up routine where she poked fun at her disability.

She had the judges in stitches and Amanda said “You immediately won us over, your timing was fantastic.”

Eva Abley

Immi Davis - Singer

The 9-year-old performer sang I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins at her audition and brought the judges to their feet.

With the voice of someone at least twice her age, Immi’s powerful rendition was more than enough to get her a place in the semi-finals.

Immi Davis

Dane Bates Collective - Dance group

This dancing groups put on an emotional performance at their audition which was based on the story of the great=grandparent of their choreographer.

Their dance told the story of a Second World War prisoner of war, and was successful in moving the judges.

Dane Bates Collective

The Dots - Cabaret act

The Dots combined comedy and cabaret with their unusual act that left the judges laughing.

Their rioutous performance saw the dancers lose their wigs, get tangles in each others skirts, and bloody their noses - but it was all part of the act.

The Dots

Tom Ball - Singer

The 23-year-old school teacher’s rendition of Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith blew the judges and audience away.

The judges were on their feet and Amanda called him “one of the best singers we’ve had in the last 16 years.”

Tom Ball

Who is toinght’s golden buzzer act?

Keiichi Iwasaki - Magician

Keiichi Iwasaki from Japan performed magic tricks and illusions which brought hosts Ant and Dec and Alesha onto the stage to join in.

Impressed with his mesemerising act, Ant and Dec used their golden buzzer to send the magic man straight to the semi-finals.