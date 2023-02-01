Channel 4 series Building Britain’s Superhomes stars property developer Guy Phoenix as he builds multi-million pound properties

Channel 4 property series Building Britain’s Superhomes follows developer Guy Phoenix, who has built huge homes for footballers and other people with more money than they know what to do with, as he takes on his latest challenge.

The two-part series explores how Guy came into the profession despite his lack of qualifications, his unique construction method, and his ultimate building goal. Guy, 49, is a famous property developer from Nottingham, known for his unique designs and maverick approach to his projects. He is known for carrying out extravagant developments for his wealthy clients.

Before becoming a designer for the stars, Guy left school with no qualifications and spent a spell living in his care, aged 17, when he was kicked out of his home. In the decades since he became a self-taught property developer and has built a successful company which creates homes with price tags in excess of £20 million.

His projects include homes with 18 bathrooms, huge communal spaces, massive wine fridges and, of course, swimming pools - and he does all this without using traditional plans - Guy told The Sun : “When I refuse to give them plans they say, ‘How will I know what you’re building?’ But that’s the point. I don’t even know what I’m building until I’m doing it.”

He added: “I’m not selling a home, I’m selling a lifestyle. It’s nice to have nice cars and good holidays but shouldn’t your lifestyle begin with where you wake up every morning?"

Guy Pheonix is a self-taught property developer

What is Building Britain’s Superhomes about?

The series goes behind the scenes of some of Guy’s most imaginative builds, following the construction process from the very beginning to the astonishing end product. Working from his own vivid imagination rather than detailed plans, he takes on some daunting challenges.

Building Britain’s Superhomes follows Guy on his journey to build the world’s most expensive house, which would likely carry a price tag of £1 billion. Guy’s latest project, which is featured in the series, is the transformation of a hillside house into a multi-million pound superhome.

Guy will also show off his own home which was one of his first major building projects. Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, said: “Guy Phoenix has a reputation for pushing the boundaries when it comes to building – and then pushing them some more… We can’t wait to bring viewers an exclusive insight into the luxurious and flamboyant world of one of the country’s most sought after property developers.”

Guy Phoenix at one of his superhomes

Where is Building Britain’s Superhomes filmed?

The series is filmed in Nottingham, where Phoenix is from. In the show he is working against a deadline to transform a dated hillside property into a modern superhome.

When is Building Britain’s Superhomes on TV?