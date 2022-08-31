American drama series Bull starring Michael Weatherly returns to UK screens for a dramatic sixth season

Bull is an American legal drama which follows the founder of a trial consultancy firm as he takes on a series of difficult (and sometimes dodgy) clients.

The series, which comes to the UK via Sky, follows Dr. Jason Bull, a character heavily inspired by the early life of TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw.

Dr. Phil, who is now best known for his own show, founded trial consulting company Courtroom Sciences, Inc. in 1990 - he is also credited as a writer and executive producer on Bull.

Michael Weatherly in Bull

What is Bull season 6 about?

Dr. Bull is a charming manipulator and founder of a successful trial-consulting firm that will help any clients willing to pay for their premier service.

Whilst at work he is at the top of his game able to get into the minds of jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and defendants, his personal life is a different story - weary of his health following a heart attack, and sharing a child with his ex-wife, it’s not exactly the life of Riley outside the office.

The show follows Bull and his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, whose job is to fashion narratives and lead trials to a desired conclusion.

Bull is an expert in psychology, has three PhDs to his name, and uses this knowledge to create the trials that his clients pay him for.

Bull faces uncertainty in court

Season six kicks off in dramatic fashion, as Bull’s daughter is kidnapped and he is sent a ransom demand of $1 million.

Over the course of the season, Bull will take on a series of tricky clients including a man accused of killing his high school girlfriend, a class action suit against a vaping company, and a former enemy who needs his help to bring a major drug lord to justice.

Who is in the cast of Bull season 6?

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Bull

Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan

Christopher Jackson as Chester Palmer

Jaime Lee Kirchner as Danny James

MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel

Yara Martinez as Izzy Colón

Will there be a season 7 of Bull?

No, it was announced last year that season six of Bull would be its last after lead actor Michael Weatherly decided to leave the series.

CBS said: “We thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humour, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favourite.”

It is possible that even if Weatherly had not decided to walk away from the show, it may have been cancelled after season six anyway, as season six saw a ratings slump of more than 15% down on season five.

When is Bull season 6 out in the UK?

It’s been a long wait for UK fans of the show, as season six first premiered in the US in October 2021 on CBS.

Bull Season 6 gets its UK premiere on Wednesday 31 August at 10pm on Sky Witness and will also be available to watch on streaming platform NOW.

There are 22 episodes in the season and they will be released at the same time weekly.

Is there a trailer?

It’s not quite a trailer, but there is a short episode one promo which you can watch right here: