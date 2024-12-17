Bullseye Christmas special: When is it on ITV - what to expect as Freddie Flintoff hosts revival show

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

17th Dec 2024, 5:15pm
You can’t beat a bit of Bully, and this Christmas ITV is bringing Bully back!

The hugely popular 80s darts gameshow Bullseye is making a comeback, with a special episode airing over the festive period. Freddie Flintoff returns to screens to host the revival show that see ‘knowers’ and ‘throwers’ earning points and prizes.

The nation’s love affair with the darts was sparked once again last Christmas after the rise of teenager Luke Littler at the PDC World Championships, with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominee set to make a guest appearance on the new special.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
You can't beat a bit of Bully, and the darts-themed gameshow is getting a reboot courtesy of new host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff. placeholder image
You can't beat a bit of Bully, and the darts-themed gameshow is getting a reboot courtesy of new host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff. | ITV

Freddie Flintoff said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too. It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Bullseye returns to ITV1 and STV at 6pm on December 22. The show will also be available to watch live on ITVX, as well as being available for catch-up on the streaming service shortly after.

Related topics:ITVFreddie FlintoffDartsChristmasITVXSTVLuke Littler

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice