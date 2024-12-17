You can’t beat a bit of Bully, and this Christmas ITV is bringing Bully back!

The hugely popular 80s darts gameshow Bullseye is making a comeback, with a special episode airing over the festive period. Freddie Flintoff returns to screens to host the revival show that see ‘knowers’ and ‘throwers’ earning points and prizes.

The nation’s love affair with the darts was sparked once again last Christmas after the rise of teenager Luke Littler at the PDC World Championships, with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominee set to make a guest appearance on the new special.

Freddie Flintoff said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too. It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Bullseye returns to ITV1 and STV at 6pm on December 22. The show will also be available to watch live on ITVX, as well as being available for catch-up on the streaming service shortly after.