Netflix has officially announced the production of a live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling, the hit Korean web novel and webtoon, with rising star Byeon Woo-seok set to play the lead role of Sung Jin-woo.

While the release date has not yet been confirmed, anticipation is already high for the series, which marks the latest expansion of the Solo Leveling franchise.

Originally published on KakaoPage, the story has grown into a global phenomenon, spawning a webtoon, an anime series, and a video game. The anime recently made history by sweeping nine major categories at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, including Anime of the Year and Best Action.

The story follows Sung Jin-woo, an E-rank Hunter at the bottom of the power scale who gains extraordinary abilities after a near-death experience. As he rapidly levels up, he becomes humanity’s unlikely saviour, battling terrifying creatures emerging from mysterious portals known as Gates.

Netflix said the live-action series will feature “vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests, brought to life by a world-class global VFX team.” The show is expected to explore fantastical dungeons and monsters with fresh visual ambition.

Byeon Woo-seok, best known for 20th Century Girl and Lovely Runner, will take on the lead role. Netflix praised his casting, noting his nickname “만찢남” (a man who looks like he stepped out of a comic book), saying he is “set to deliver an unforgettable portrayal of Jin-woo’s evolution and action-packed journey.”

The series will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun (Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator) and Kim Byung-seo (Ashfall, Cold Eyes), with production by Kakao Entertainment and SANAI PICTURES.

Who is Byeon Woo-seok?

According to Kprofiles, Byeon, aged 34, stands at 189 cm (6’2”) and began his career as a model in the 2015 F/W Men’s Fashion Show. He transitioned to acting the following year, debuting in the 2016 tvN drama Dear My Friends. His breakout role came in the 2020 series Record of Youth, which significantly boosted his popularity both in South Korea and internationally.

Byeon studied in the Department of Theatre and Film and has previously worked in South Korea’s military as an administrative officer at the 37th Division’s Public Information Department in 2013. He also appeared in Lena Park’s 2014 music video Sweet and has modelled alongside celebrities such as Sandara Park.

Though his parents were initially hesitant about his modelling ambitions, they have since supported his acting career. He was formerly signed under BH Entertainment before joining VARO Entertainment in 2020.

Active on social media, Byeon engages with fans through Instagram (@byeonwooseok), Weverse, and his official fan café (wooseok91).