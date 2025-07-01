Jaehyun: Former F.ABLE member and K-pop idol dies aged 23 after battling leukaemia

Jaehyun, a former member of K-pop group F.ABLE, has died after a battle with leukaemia at the age of 23.

He passed away on June 29, according to acquaintances who confirmed the news through fan update account @nugupromo on X (Twitter).

The news of his death has prompted tributes from fans and former colleagues, including fellow F.ABLE member Hojun, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Jae Hyun, I heard the news too late… I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there for your last journey,” Hojun wrote. “I sometimes think about how I could have done better, and it’s regretful. I hope you can shake off all your worries and live comfortably there. Thank you for the past five years. I hope you’re eating lots of delicious food and doing well there. Come visit me in my dreams.”

Fans also took to social media to express their condolences. “Rest in peace beautiful angel. You will be always remembered and always immortal in our minds,” one wrote. Another commented, “잘가 천사야🕊️. 정말 고생 많았어요,” which translates to, “Goodbye, angel. You really went through a lot.”

Jaehyun was part of the five-member boy group F.ABLE, which debuted in 2020. The group presumably disbanded in 2023, likely around July, due to inactivity and the formation of a new group, ENPHAZE, by three of its members, according to Kpop Wiki. They debuted on June 4, 2020, with the digital single "Burn It Up

Jaehyun’s funeral arrangements have not been publicly disclosed.