Former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has taken legal action against his agency and a journalist following his sudden removal from the group and ongoing speculation linking him to prostitution allegations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old K-pop idol denied all accusations and criticised his agency and media outlets in a strongly worded statement posted to Instagram on Friday (June 20). This is followed by a picture on his Instagram story of what appears to be a formal legal complaint, naming a TenAsia journalist as a defendant, under South Korea's information and communications law.

The controversy began after Japanese tabloid Shūkan Bunshun published a report alleging that Ju was seen meeting former Japanese adult film actress Kirara Asuka at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo. The article described scenes of the two interacting closely, with claims that Asuka rested her chin on Ju’s shoulder. The report quickly spread across Korean and international media, with some outlets going further to speculate that the meeting may have involved soliciting prostitution services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 18, Ju's agency One Hundred Label announced his departure from THE BOYZ and the termination of his exclusive contract. The label cited a "controversial incident" and claimed that the decision followed an internal investigation and consultation with other group members.

“We realised that it has become difficult to maintain our trust in him as an artist… Ju Haknyeon will be withdrawing from the group and his exclusive contract will be terminated,” it stated. The company added the decision was made “to protect the members and the group as a whole.” THE BOYZ will now continue as a ten-member group.

Former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has taken legal action against his agency and a journalist following his sudden removal from the group and ongoing speculation linking him to prostitution allegations. | Instagram Ju Haknyeon

Ju initially responded with a handwritten apology, acknowledging his presence at a late-night gathering involving alcohol on May 30, but denied any illegal activity.

“It was true that I was there, but it is totally untrue that I participated in either illegal actions or prostitution as suggested by articles and rumours,” he wrote. “I am deeply reflecting over my actions and want to offer my sincerest apologies to those who were shocked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as speculation and online backlash intensified, Ju issued a lengthier statement, directly accusing his agency and media outlets of misconduct. “Hello, this is Ju Haknyeon. Despite my clear position that I have not committed any illegal act, I will take legal action, civil and criminal, against reporters and media outlets who continue to write malicious articles,” he wrote. “If there is evidence of prostitution, please disclose it to me immediately. Also, I have never left the team and have never agreed to the termination of my exclusive contract.”

He went on to claim that the agency demanded over ₩200 million (approximately £108,000) in compensation and tried to pressure him into resigning: “The agency is making it seem like there is a reason for termination of the contract, even though there is no reason for termination, and some media outlets are defaming me by mentioning prostitution without any basis.”

Ju added that the agency proceeded with termination unilaterally: “When I refused to accept the termination of my contract, they sent me a certified mail stating that the contract was terminated due to my fault, ignoring the procedures stipulated in the contract, and warned me about compensation for damages.”

“Honestly, I am really scared. But if I give up here, this society might become a place where people who have nothing can fall for things they didn’t do.” He added: “Regardless, I will go all the way to reveal the truth. I am taking the courage, hoping this fight can give someone a little hope.”

Under South Korean law, any citizen who engages in prostitution — even abroad — may face up to ₩3 million in fines (approx. £1,720) or up to one year in prison.