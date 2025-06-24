Netflix’s animated action-comedy KPop Demon Hunters is drawing rave reviews, fuelling speculation about a potential sequel.

The film premiered on June 20 and currently holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 23 critic reviews. It also boasts a 90% audience score, making it one of the streamer’s standout summer hits.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows three K-pop idols - Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) - who lead double lives as demon slayers. When a boy band known as the Saja Boys turns out to be demons in disguise, the trio must protect their fans and the world from supernatural chaos.

Rumi, the charismatic leader of girl group Huntr/x, hides a personal secret: she’s part demon. Her storyline includes a complicated emotional arc with Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys, voiced by K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop. Their bond becomes central to the film’s narrative tension.

“There is so much happening for Rumi,” Cho told Netflix. “One of the things I really loved about the character is that she’s so relatable to so many of us. She is a sister to the girls, she’s the leader, she has such a big heart, and she wants to do all these amazing things while she’s battling her identity issues.”

In an interview with Screen Rant, Kang confirmed that ideas for a second instalment are already in development. “Always. There are always side stories, and there are things we’ve thought of while making this one,” she said. “There are a lot of questions that are answered, but not fully. I think there are a lot of pockets that we can explore.”

While Netflix has not officially announced a sequel, the film’s strong reception and Kang’s comments suggest that a follow-up is likely, depending on audience numbers in the coming weeks.

The cast also features notable voice talent, including Byung Hun Lee (Squid Game), Ken Jeong (Community), and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Avatar: The Last Airbender). Musical performances are provided by EJAE (singing voice of Rumi), Andrew Choi (Jinu), Audrey Nuna (Mira), and Rei Ami (Zoey).

Who are Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop?

Cho, 39, is a Korean-American actress, singer and model known for portraying Kira Yukimura in the 2011 MTV television series Teen Wolf and Ingrid Yun in the 2022 Netflix series Partner Track.

Hyo-seop, 30, is a Canadian actor and singer based in South Korea. He rose to fame in K-dramas such as Still 17, Dr Romantic 2, Lovers of the Red Sky, Business Proposal, and Dr Romantic 3.