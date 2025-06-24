Netflix’s global sensation Squid Game will return for its final season this Friday, 27 June, with all six episodes of the series finale dropping at once.

The long-anticipated conclusion will follow Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) as he dives deeper into the deadly competition he once tried to dismantle from within.

The new season picks up after the harrowing events of Season 2, which saw a failed coup by Gi-hun that led to multiple deaths - including that of one of his closest friends. Now, Season 3 promises even darker twists, with Gi-hun at his lowest and other storylines colliding, including Jun-ho’s ongoing search for his estranged brother, The Front Man.

Pressed on what to expect, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said at a press conference: "I'm still thinking whether it's good or not, but the audience, the viewers will see." When asked to describe the finale in three words, he replied: "Crazy. Insane. Nuts."

Hwang admitted that closing the story came with serious pressure: "I had to make a big decision... It was so difficult." He added, "It's time to say goodbye."

Despite the nerves, he reflected on the series with gratitude: "I never expected this level of success, how could I? It's crazy... All the experiences I've had on this show will have an impact on the rest of my life, for sure. It helped me a lot."

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae voiced confidence in how the series ends. "I'm sure that (Hwang) went through a lot of internal debate and struggles," Lee said. "But I believe that director Hwang came up with the most adequate, the most unpredictable, the most meaningful and the most intriguing and entertaining ending possible."

He added: "Personally, I am very happy with the finale… I can guarantee you it's not going to be what you think."

Some viewers had wondered why season 3 took six months to arrive following season 2’s release, especially after a four-year wait between seasons 1 and 2. According to Dong-hyuk, both seasons were actually filmed back-to-back. However, the delay was due to the decision to split what was originally envisioned as one long season into two distinct chapters.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dong-hyuk explained, “I had initially envisioned seasons 2 and 3 as a single story.” But during the writing process, “it came out to be too many episodes.” As a result, the story was split at a natural inflection point: the end of season 2, episode 7. “There was a big turning point,” he said, “so it felt fair to end one arc there and continue with the rest.”

This decision also explains why the season 2 finale felt abrupt or unsatisfying to some fans. In hindsight, it was always meant to serve as a cliffhanger to set up the final chapter.

What to expect in Season 3

Season 3 will continue Gi-hun’s increasingly personal battle against the sinister organisation behind the games. Other ongoing storylines include Jun-ho’s quest to confront his estranged brother, The Front Man, and the power struggle within the organisation’s leadership.

Squid Game Season 3 will be available to stream globally on Netflix starting Friday, June 27. New episodes typically drop at 8am BST in the UK.