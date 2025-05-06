Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the third and final season of Squid Game.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit South Korean survival thriller returns to screen this summer following the show’s second series in late 2024.

Viewers were given a very brief glimpse at the upcoming final installment in a special post-credits scene in the final episode of season two, but now Netflix has given fans a bigger look at the upcoming conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season three will pick-up where season two left off, after the showdown between Gi-hun and the Front Man, who Gi-hun is still unaware participated in the current games as player 001. In the new teaser, Gi-hun is returned to the contestant dormitory in the Squid Game’s infamous gift box-shaped coffins, before waking up.

From what we can gather, the contestant rebellion has not worked out, as the games appear to continue into season three. There’s a teaser of a gumball machine dispensing red and blue balls and the contestant standing in what looks like a gameroom, with the season two post credit scene also teasing that there were more games to come with the introduction of new robot doll Chul-su alongside the original Young-he.

Former police detective Hwang Jun-ho is also seen in the trailer, possibly getting closer to find the mysterious island that the games are being held on by his brother, the Front Man. Jun-ho was thwarted in season two after viewers saw that there was a rat on the ship while searching for the location, with the ship’s captain sabotaging the mission.

One key moment in the new teaser is also the sound of a baby being heard over the closing moments of the trailer. We know that contestant 222, Kim Jun-hee, is playing the games while pregnant - could we see her give birth during the final installment?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement is high amongst Squid Game fans - here’s everything we know so far about the new series.

When will Squid Game season 3 be out?

The third and final season of Squid Game will drop on Netflix on Friday, June 27. The series will be released at 8am in the UK.

The break between season two and season three is considerably shorter than the break between the first season and the second. The first series was released in September 2021, while season two was released in December 2024, marking a three-year hiatus.

Season three was filmed back-to-back with season two, meaning that fans will only have to wait a few more weeks to see the drama’s thrilling conclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many episodes will be in Squid Game season 3?

Netflix haven’t confirmed how many episodes will be in the new series yet. Season one featured nine episodes, while season two featured seven episodes.

Rumours have swirled online that season three will feature six episodes, however this is unconfirmed. What we do know is that the entire season will drop at the same time on June 27, meaning that you will be able to binge top your heart’s content.