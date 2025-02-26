A Call the Midwife prequel series is reportedly in the works.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC period drama - which was initially based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth and follows the lives of nurse midwives in post-war London - has aired since 2012, and now it's been claimed that a spin-off focusing on the backstory of Trixie Franklin (Helen George) could come to fruition.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “Trixie is an obvious choice of subject because she is one of the wilder characters at Nonnatus House and therefore has the potential for a more interesting backstory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trixie Franklin (Helen George) and Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) in Call the Midwife | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea southam

“When we were introduced to her in series one in 2012 she was in her early twenties and was already very worldly. So there is much to take a deep dive into. But everything is at a very early stage and there are so many options open to the show’s creators because it’s still one of the Beeb’s most-watched programmes."

The news comes just days after the show's creator Heidi Thomas explained that she could see the series being "rested" for a period of time but assured fans that it probably won't come to a complete end.

She told Radio Times: "Those of us who are most invested in the show - cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning - it is our lives. I don't believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point.

"I'm not in a position to talk about things really. There is a sort of rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: Is there an end point? What are we working towards? Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world."