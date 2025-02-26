Call the Midwife: Prequel series of BBC1 show could be on the cards
The BBC period drama - which was initially based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth and follows the lives of nurse midwives in post-war London - has aired since 2012, and now it's been claimed that a spin-off focusing on the backstory of Trixie Franklin (Helen George) could come to fruition.
A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: “Trixie is an obvious choice of subject because she is one of the wilder characters at Nonnatus House and therefore has the potential for a more interesting backstory.
“When we were introduced to her in series one in 2012 she was in her early twenties and was already very worldly. So there is much to take a deep dive into. But everything is at a very early stage and there are so many options open to the show’s creators because it’s still one of the Beeb’s most-watched programmes."
The news comes just days after the show's creator Heidi Thomas explained that she could see the series being "rested" for a period of time but assured fans that it probably won't come to a complete end.
She told Radio Times: "Those of us who are most invested in the show - cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning - it is our lives. I don't believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point.
"I'm not in a position to talk about things really. There is a sort of rolling, ongoing conversation that we always have at this point every year, which is: Is there an end point? What are we working towards? Increasingly, we do see opportunities to expand our storytelling world."
