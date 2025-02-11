Big changes are coming to the BBC’s Sunday night schedule this week.

Call The Midwife, one of the broadcaster’s biggest shows, is set to wrap up its 14th series, but fans are being warned that they will need to wait a little longer to find out what happens. The show was been pulled from the BBC’s Sunday night schedule this week.

Instead, the finale will air in its usual 8pm time slot on February 23, two weeks after it would have last been on BBC One.

Call The Midwife fans are being warned that they will have to wait a little longer to watch the series 14 finale. | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea southam

Fans are waiting to find out what will happen to Joyce after a new mum, Bernie Midgley, lodged a complaint after being refused care from her due to her being black. IN a preview for the season finale, Joyce is seen at a disciplinary hearing, where she awaits her fate.

The reason for the interruption in the schedule is because the BAFTA Film Awards will be shown on BBC One from 7pm. David Tennant will host the star-studded event, which awards the biggest and best films and actors of the year. Films such as Wicked, Anora, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez are amongst the nominees trying to take home a famous trophy.

Miss Austen will air as normal on Sunday evening straight after the BAFTAs, although it will start slightly later at 9.05pm. The brand new BBC drama has impressed viewers so far, with Keeley Hawes in the main role.