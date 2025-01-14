Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fourteenth series of Call The Midwife is currently airing on BBC One.

Fans of the TV drama Call The Midwife have raised concerns that actress Megan Cusack who plays Nancy Corrigan may have left the show. Since making her debut in 2010, the character has garnered a huge amount of fans.

Nancy was nowhere to be seen during Sunday’s episode (January 12) of the show. Worried fans took to social media, one person wrote: “Has Nancy left already? #CalltheMidwife”. Another asked “Where is Nancy #CallTheMidwife.”

A third added: “Did Nancy go, and and was there no grand finale because where is she? If she's gone just like that, I will be steamed she's a fan favourite and deserves better #callthemidwife,”

Call The Midwife: Fans fear major star has secretly quit as actress ‘disappears’ from drama | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

However despite not being in the latest episode of the BBC One drama, actress Megan Cusack previously said she won’t be leaving anytime soon. Speaking to The Sun Online and other press ahead of series 14, Megan said: “No, just because she's fallen in love, she's not leaving us just yet.

“There's lots of things happening, she's got lots going on, you know, a job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be. So she's got a lot going on.”

Call The Midwife hit TV screens back in 2014 the drama follows a group of midwives working in poverty-stricken East London during the 1950s and 1960s. It is based on the books by Jennifer Worth.

