Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas has revealed that the hit show “might take a break”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas reveals the future plans for the show ahead of the series 14 finale, which is due to air on BBC One this weekend. She said that the show, which debuted in 2012, might “take a break at some point”, but does not believe that the drama will “ever end”.

Thomas told the Radio Times: “Those of us who are most invested with the show, cast and producers alike, who have been there since the beginning, it is our lives. I don’t believe Call The Midwife will ever end. But I do think we might take a break at some point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call The Midwife creator Heidi Thomas has revealed that the show "might take a break at some point" | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam

She added that she is “not in a position to talk about things”, but revealed that there is a ”rolling, ongoing conversation” that happens each year for the series. Call The Midwife has already been commissioned through to series 16, meaning that a break for the show in unlikely to come soon, with Thomas starting writing on the next Christmas special almost one year in advance.

The TV writer added: “One day, I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘God, I was lucky’. For Call The Midwife to be my mission, my defining show, my hope, my joy, my torment, for x number of years, I just feel really lucky.”

Megan Cusack has revealed she will be leaving Call The Midwife | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

It comes after show star Megan Cusack confirmed that she would be leaving the show at the end of the latest series. Cusack, who joined the show in 2021, returned to Call The Midwife as fan favourite Nancy Corrigan this series to wed fiancé Roger in Poplar.

Speaking about her departure, Cusack said: “Sometimes, you’ve got to step out of your comfort zone to grow. I’ve learned so much, but I’m at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith.” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s bittersweet, really. I’ve made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me. But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who’s part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning … it really has been like a family.”

Call The Midwife concludes its 14th series on Sunday, March 2 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.